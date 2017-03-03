Sonam Kapoor’s bold black dress left her uncomfortable? See pics

Does Sonam Kapoor look uncomfortable in this black dress? Does Sonam Kapoor look uncomfortable in this black dress?

Sonam Kapoor is known for her stylish outfits and her daring choices when it comes to fashion. In fact, she is considered to be an icon when it comes fashion in India. It wouldn’t be unfair to say that red carpet appearances in the country have changed for the better after Sonam’s thought out appearances. Her film Aisha has played a huge role in Neerja fame’s image as a fashionista of Bollywood. But does she always get it right? Are all her outfits a huge hit with no misses?

For a recent promotional event, Sonam was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor and the duo chose to go with a cropped black jumpsuit with dramatic ruffles around the neckline. The outfit designed by Russian fashion house Rasario Atelier looks quite different in the black-and-white photographs on Sonam’s Instagram feed. However, when it came to the whole get up, Sonam doesn’t seem to be very comfortable in it.

Speaking at the event, Sonam said she does not believe in any kind of censorship and thinks that there should not be any restriction when it comes to personal choices. “I don’t believe in censorship. Everybody should have their own choices in whether they want to wear a burkha or a bikini. Same goes with the choice of their religion, the way they want to dress, preference of sexuality, decisions on their education and marriage. The more you censor someone, there will be more rebellions out there,” she told reporters here when asked about her views on censorship.

The 31-year-old star says everyone should have the right to lead one’s life according to his/her own choices. “We are supposed to be the largest democracy in the world… so each one should have the right to lead their life according to their choices.”

