Sonam Kapoor’s birthday gift for rumoured beau Anand Ahuja is giving us new relationship goals, see photos

Sonam Kapoor’s birthday gift for her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja is the ‘best birthday gift’ ever. Sonam Kapoor’s birthday gift for her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja is the ‘best birthday gift’ ever.

Sonam Kapoor has been spending quality time with her rumoured beau, Anand Ahuja in New York. Also just like Sonam’s birthday, the couple celebrated Anand’s birthday together in the Big Apple and turns out Anand was in for a special surprise from Sonam.

Well, giving us new relationship goals, Sonam hooked him up with renowned bicycle sportsperson, Nigel Sylvester making his birthday more memorable. And going by the pictures Anand posted, there is no doubt that the three had lots of fun biking around the city.

Sonam Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Birthday boy with his new bike.. thank you for helping us out @nigelsylvester ! @anandahuja was like a kid in a candy shop! 🙏👫.” Thanking his lady love Anand wrote, “Best birthday gift! 🌟🚲 @sonamkapoor Thank you for the hook up @nigelsylvester.”

The Neerja actor has been giving fans regular updates on social media by posting fun pictures from her vacay. While the duo has not opened up about their relationship till date, they have been spotted together numerous times and the comfort they share hints at something more than just being best friends. Anand has also been an integral part of Sonam’s family and has been seen at some family events as well. Recently, when Sonam was in Delhi to receive the National Award for her performance in Neerja, not only her father Anil Kapoor but Anand too was seen rooting for the star.

On the work front, Sonam is busy gearing up for her Sanjay Dutt biopic which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film sees Sonam Kapoor in the role of Sanjay Dutt’s love interest. She will also be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Padman and is preparing for her role in Veere Di Wedding.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd