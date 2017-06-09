Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Father Anil Kapoor calls her ‘warrior princess’, here’s how B-town wished her

Sonam Kapoor receives wishes from Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor on social media. Sonam Kapoor receives wishes from Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor on social media.

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who turned 32 on Friday, has been wished a year full of happiness and good health by her family members, friends and fraternity friends. Sonam started off as an assistant director with 2005 film Black, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who eventually launched her as an actor in his romantic drama Saawariya in 2007.

She was later seen in films like Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Sonam received the National Film Award – Special Mention for the biopic Neerja. Currently, she is busy shooting with actor Akshay Kumar for the upcoming film PadMan directed by R. Balki.

Anil Kapoor wished his daughter with a special message on Twitter, calling her his warrior princess, “Happy Birthday my warrior princess Sonam Kapoor! Keep smiling, shine brighter, be happier! Love you beta.” Brother Harshvardhan Kapoor also shared an adorable throwback picture from one of Sonam’s birthday parties from her childhood. The caption reads, “As the younger sibling, I have to be proud of my sisters. Thank you for making it so easy. And it may seem like I’m happy because it’s your birthday, but it’s actually the cake… And today will be no different. Happy birthday Sonam.” Just like every other sibling, even Harsh couldn’t help making fun of his older sister’s birthday, saying he is happy because of the cake, not her.

Happy Birthday my warrior​ princess @sonamakapoor! Keep smiling, shine brighter, be happier! Love you beta! pic.twitter.com/E4M9n5Qlng — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 9, 2017

@sonamakapoor salgirah mubarak Sonam.Jeete raho khush raho..build your cities on the walls of the Vesuvius.Continue to dare! Lots of love — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 9, 2017

Happiest birthday @sonamakapoor if possible hav an even better year!😘lots of lov kapoor.sunita… http://t.co/BaDi2AfczP — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) June 9, 2017

Haappppyyyy happpppppyyyy birthday @sonamakapoor ,stay happy , healthy and stylish always😬😘 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 9, 2017

Happy birthday you beautiful beautiful child!!! May you have every joy and all the love- because u deserve that and more! ❤️ @sonamakapoor pic.twitter.com/ZNewkZlegD — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 8, 2017

Happy birthday @sonamakapoor ❤️Keep spreading your amaze energy and keep inspiring us.To a year full of happiness ✌🏻😘🎉🌟 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 9, 2017

Happy bday sona @sonamakapoor ❤ — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 9, 2017

Happy happy bday my dearest @sonamakapoor !!!!! Loads of love n hugs — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 9, 2017

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to @sonamakapoor . Hope u have an even better year than the last 1.Our butter chicken meal is pending. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 9, 2017

She redefined fashion for this generation, she won a National Award & its her Birthday 🎉. Have a great one @sonamakapoor pic.twitter.com/qwXlUuCbkA — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 9, 2017

Veteran actor, Shabana Azmi who played Sonam’s onscreen mother in Neerja, wrote, “Saalgirah mubarak Sonam. Jeete raho khush raho (Happy birthday Sonam. Happy and a long life to you)… Build your cities on the walls of the Vesuvius. Continue to dare! Lots of love.” Anupam Kher, Farah Khan Kunder, Shilpa Shetty, Swara Bhasker, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Divya Dutta also took to Twitter to send her warm wishes.

Rumoured beau Anand Ahuja also shared two boomerang videos on his Instagram account and they give a glimpse of the celebration which is speculated to happen in New Delhi for the birthday girl. Going by one video, Sonam is seen playing mini golf. Sonam also sent kissing emojis to Anand on one of the videos. Here’s wishing Sonam Kapoor a very happy 32nd birthday. We are eagerly waiting for her upcoming releases and hope they are a big hit too.

(IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd