Sonam Kapoor bids farewell to her grandmother through an emotional post, see pics

Sonam Kapoor remenbers her maternal grandmother through an emotional social media post.

It was a sad day for Anil Kapoor’s family on Friday, as his wife Sunita Kapoor’s mother Duru Hingorani Bhambani breathed her last. The 89-year-old lady was an inspiration for her granddaughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The granny was quite close to the Kapoor sisters, and this was proved by their nostalgic posts.

Sonam whom we know as a complete family person, got emotional on the demise of her maternal grandmother as she posted a message to express her love for her grandma. Sharing a picture from her childhood in which she is lovingly sitting in her Nani’s lap, Sonam wrote, “Love you nani, will miss you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything.. 23/5/1928 to 29/4/2017Draupadi/Duru Hingorani Bhambani always in our hearts.” Following her was the post from her sister Rhea Kapoor who also shared a throwback picture from her childhood with her Nani and captioned it, “What a lady, what a legacy. I will always remember you as my spirit and my strength nani. I love you forever. #duru.”

Sonam and Rhea have never shied away from expressing their love for their family on their social media accounts. From family outings, birthday bashes, Diwali celebrations and other important occasions, the sister duo have always made their love quite vocal. But brother Harshvardhan Kapoor seems to be more private when it comes to expressing his feelings openly as we rarely see him sharing his family moments on social media.

Recently, the Kapoors were overwhelmed with Sonam Kapoor being honoured with the prestigious National Award and daddy Anil Kapoor is waiting for the day when his little girl will receive the award from the President of India. On the work front, Sonam will soon start shooting for her sister Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

