Sonam Kapoor believes this is her best mag cover ever. Do you agree? See photos

Sonam Kapoor is currently busy with multiple things. She is shooting for R. Balki’s film Padman alongside Akshay Kumar. She has just launched a fashion brand in collaboration with her sister Rhea Kapoor, she will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic directed by Raju Hirani, and she is all ready to star in her sister’s debut film Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. In the middle of all this, she ruled the red carpet of Cannes 2017 with her appearance.

Now, she is back and on the cover of Vogue magazine. The actor looks stunning! She shared it on her official Instagram page and said, “‘Fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life.’ — Bill Cunningham.”

Real style is never right or wrong. It’s a matter of being yourself on purpose.” — G. Bruce Boyer pic.twitter.com/BCCFIEUpJt — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) May 31, 2017

The inside pictures of the shoot were shared by some fan clubs of the actor on Twitter, and they look great too. From ravishing red to beautiful pastel blue, she looks aces in all shades. We can expect nothing less from the Neerja star. Though she has been facing some tough times when it comes to being trolled, she has taken it all gracefully. Sonam also feels that this is her best cover so far, which is saying something.

She shared the image thrice, and also added, “‘I have always believed that fashion was not only to make women more beautiful, but also to reassure them, give them confidence.’ — Yves Saint Laurent. Most probably my best cover yet! Thanks my darling @anaitashroffadajania for always doing your best with me.. love you tons and tons.”

