Sonam Kapoor at Cannes: Beau Anand Ahuja sends his love all the way to Cannes red carpet. See photo

As Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet at Cannes 2017, she gave us many unforgettable moments. Looking like a diva in two Elie Saab gowns during her two red carpet appearances, the actor posed with Hollywood beauties and managed to hold her own. We are not the only ones applauding, Sonam’s boyfriend Anand Ahuja is also in love with her looks. Responding to a picture of Sonam from day 6 of Cannes, he wrote, “Looveeeee.” The picture was shared by Sonam’s sister, Rhea Kapoor.

Anand earlier posted a picture of Sonam’s first appearance at Cannes, where she was seen in a saree. Andn had written, “Whattttttt! ✨⚡️🌟 #Cannes2017 … Team Work Makes The Dream Work @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @norblacknorwhite #ShimmaSaree 🙌🏼 … #WhatATimeToBeAlive #YouAndYours #MeAndMine #AreWeTalkingTeams #EverydayPhenomenal.”

Sonam and Anand refuse to speak about their relationship in public but are not hiding it anymore. Anand accompanied Sonam and her father Anil Kapoor as the Neerja actress received her National Award for a special mention. While Anil was busy clicking photo of his daughter, we could see Anand standing and applauding Sonam. It seems after Cannes, Anand has found another reason to be proud of his girlfriend.

And this is what Sonam had to say about her own Cannes experience: “To the doubters and naysayers and everyone who gave me hell and said I could not, that I would not or I must not – your resistance made me stronger, made me push harder, made me the fighter that I am today. It made me the woman that I am today. So thank you.’ “Madonna 📸.”

