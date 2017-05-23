Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2017: Sonam is bedazzling golden goddess. Is it her best look yet? See photos

Sonam Kapoor enchanted us with her bedazzling golden attire at the red carpet of Cannes. Sonam Kapoor enchanted us with her bedazzling golden attire at the red carpet of Cannes.

After teasing us with the stunning princess like moments since morning, Sonam Kapoor has cut a stupefying picture while walking on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival this year. The Neerja actor is considered one of the biggest fashionista in the Bollywood industry, her appearances on the red carpet have always generated buzz in a positive way. Even otherwise, each time she walks out of her house, she gives us new kind of fashion goals.Walking on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival of Cannes, the national award winning actress bedazzled the red carpet.

Sonam Kapoor strutted her way to the coveted red carpet in an embellished golden outfit designed by Ellie Saab, Styled by Namrata Soni, the Khoobsurat actor looked as radiant as ever. In her dreamy, bedazzling, golden attire she represented the princess we all wished to be when we were young.

“Sneak peak @sonamkapoor giving golden goddess vibes in another @eliesaabworld custom haute couture knockout number, dripping in @chopard and gold glam courtesy @lorealmakeup @namratasoni and genius @stephanelancien,” her sister Rhea Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor, who is one of the brand ambassador of Lo’real has always remained the prized possession of the cosmetic company. Her glamorous contribution to the girl world with soft lining, and the right kind of touches of colour shades in her makeup she brings out a different kind of glow.

Sonam Kapoor was seen posing with popular international stars like Eva Longoria, who is also the brand ambassador of Loreal. On Sunday the actor in was seen in a fish cut gown with long danglers. She managed to give an Indian touch in her otherwise western attire.

“I know who I am. I am not perfect. I’m not the most beautiful woman in the world. But I’m one of them. Mary J. Blige #sonamatcannes #kalyanjewellery,” she wrote on Instagram.

While Sonam paired her fish-cut gown with a long western danglers to look like a vision on day one of the illustus event, giving an Indian touch was the custom made ‘Haath Phool’ by Kalyan jewellery.

