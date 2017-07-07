Sonam Kapoor asks her sweetheart about future. Is she referring to rumoured beau Anand Ahuja? See photos

Sonam Kapoor in a candid picture with alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor in a candid picture with alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja are in Paris. The two seem to be having great fun there. Both Sonam and Anand have shared warmth and love towards each other on social media. Anand recently gave Sonam a compliment after she walked for Ralph and Russo fashion show. Now, Sonam has posted some wonderful pictures on her Instagram and she has also written elaborate notes for each one of them.

Sonam shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “When I was just a little girl. I asked my mother “what will I be? Will I be pretty? Will I be rich?” Here’s what she said to me “Que sera, sera Whatever will be, will be. The future’s not ours to see Que sera, sera What will be, will be” When I grew up and fell in love. I asked my sweetheart “what lies ahead? Will we have rainbows day after day?” Here’s what my sweetheart said “Que sera, sera Whatever will be, will be The future’s not ours to see Que sera, sera What will be, will be” We wonder is she is hinting at Anand Ahuja.

The actor shared another picture and wrote, “Wo! I feel good, I knew that I would, now. I feel good, I knew that I would, now So good, so good, I got you. Wo! I feel nice, like sugar and spice. I feel nice, like sugar and spice. So nice, so nice, I got you. @dolcegabbana (to see the rest of the images in the series go to my app) @thehouseofpixelsj”.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a picture and captioned it, “Fly me to the moon. Let me play among the stars. Let me see what spring is like. On a-Jupiter and Mars. In other words: hold my handIn other words: baby, kiss me. Fill my heart with song. And let me sing forever more. You are all I long for All I worship and adore @dolcegabbana @amaker7 @thehouseofpixels (to the see the rest of the images in the series go to my app.”

