Don’t remember showing attitude: Sonam Kapoor apologises to Sonakshi Sinha

Neha Dhupia’s chat show Vogue BFF had ace designer Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha as its guests. In a session, both were asked about their opinion on Bollywood fashion diva Sonam Kapoor. While Manish Malhotra had some kind words to say, Sonakshi accused her contemporary of showing her some unnecessary attitude.

The PadMan actor was quick enough to reply to Sonakshi’s statement. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Sona, I’ve always been warm towards you. Don’t remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I’m sorry,” in response to which Sonakshi replied, “Aww don’t be silly Sonam Kapoor! We’ve all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really don’t wanna!!! And then aren’t we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug.”

On the show, the host, Neha had asked the fashion designer about his views on Bollywood’s fashion diva Sonam to which he quipped, “I think she is a real fashionista, and she is fabulous but I think Sonam has a lot more talent. She should definitely work a lot more. I mean she should do more films.”

Thanks @ManishMalhotra ❤️😊@sonakshisinha sona I’ve always been warm towards you , don’t remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I’m sorry! ❤️❤️❤️ http://t.co/VyLjIbA99W — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 10, 2018

Aww dont be silly @sonamakapoor! We’ve all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really dont wanna!!!! And then arent we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug 😘 http://t.co/pyCFbu18si — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 10, 2018

On the work front, Sonam’s first release of 2018, PadMan, has started off its box office journey on a positive note. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. Sonakshi, on the other hand, is quite busy in the promotions of her upcoming film Welcome To New York, in which she would be seen sharing the screen space with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

