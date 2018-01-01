Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s New Year celebrations are all about cute funny moments, see photos

Sonam Kapoor celebrated New Year in Paris with alleged beau Anand Ahuja and close friends. Sonam Kapoor celebrated New Year in Paris with alleged beau Anand Ahuja and close friends.

Sonam Kapoor welcomed the new year with alleged beau Anand Ahuja in the city of love and romance – Paris. Sonam is on a long holiday with Anand and has been sharing some cute pictures from their trip on social media. The latest photos from their new year celebration are absolute fun. Sonam’s insanely cute expressions and Anand’s efforts to match up to his alleged girlfriend’s madness is winning hearts.

2017 has been a year of fun for the rumoured couple. Despite Sonam and Anand not shying away from indulging in cute PDA, almost making their relationship public, the two are yet to accept dating each other officially. The couple has not only turned heads by making a lot public appearances together but their social media handles are also full of moments shared together. The number of pictures that they have posted together have grabbed enough headlines already.

Recently, reports were also doing rounds that Sonam is all set to tie the knot with Anand in March 2018. The Veerey Di Wedding actor has however, never accepted her relationship with Anand and believes in keeping her personal life under wrap.

Sonam shared some pictures on her Insta story where we see that she chose to ring in the new year with Anand. Check out the photos here:

Anand also shares a very cordial bond with Sonam’s family. He is often spotted with her dad Anil Kapoor and mom Sunita. Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor who accompanies her in most of her trips is also seen sharing a wonderful friendship with Anand. We hope that this alleged couple accepts their relationship soon.

