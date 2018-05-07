Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s mehendi: What we know so far

In just a week’s time, Sonam Kapoor’s wedding has become one of the most awaited functions in Bollywood. In just a week’s time, Sonam Kapoor’s wedding has become one of the most awaited functions in Bollywood.

While wedding preparations are in full swing at the Kapoor residence with celebrities regularly dropping by for pre-wedding functions, Bollywood fans have been anxiously waiting for more details on what seems like the biggest wedding of the season. While Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot on May 8, the Kapoor and Ahuja families are all set to have a blast at the mehendi ceremony scheduled to take place in Bandra today evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about the May 7 mehendi ceremony.

When and Where

Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony will take place on May 7, 2018 at Sonam’s pad situated in Sunteck Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex. While the wedding e-invite read, “We look forward to sharing a wonderful noon of revelry at the mehendi celebration of Sonam and Anand,” it also mentioned that the party will take place 4 pm onwards.

The Mehendi function will also likely witness the dance performance of various friends and family members. The Mehendi function will also likely witness the dance performance of various friends and family members.

Reports suggest that the event will take place in the “ballroom-like banquet hall” of the building and the after-party with the near and dear ones will then be held in Sonam’s spacious home.

Who’s attending

Sonam’s parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor have, reportedly, extended an invitation to the who’s who of the industry. While Sonam’s close family including brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor will be seen attending the event, other confirmed names have been reported to be Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhasker among others.

Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8. Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8.

The dress code for the evening has been mentioned as “Indian Festives: Shades of White” on the e-invite. Yesterday, cousin sisters Khushi, Janhvi and Anshula had even been spotted outside desginer Manish Malhotra’s strore. Looks like, the family is all ready to put their best fashion foot forward at Sonam’s wedding. Sonam’s impeccable taste in fashion has also made Bollywood fans eager to get their hands on details about her wedding trousseau.

Let’s shake a leg!

The mehendi ceremony will also be followed by a Bollywood-inspired sangeet celebration for the star-couple. Celebrity choreographer Farah Khan has been reported to be planning the performances.

The videos of the dance rehearsals were also shared by Karan and Varun on their Instagram accounts. In the videos, we see members of the Kapoor clan dancing on Salman Khan’s chartbuster “Swag Se Swagat” from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. In another video, Varun and Karan are captured shooting videos of the rehearsals and Arjun calling them Instagram obsessed. Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, Masaba Gupta, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik among others can also be seen in the photos that have come from Anil’s Juhu residence.

Swara Bhasker visits Anil Kapoor’s mansion. Swara Bhasker visits Anil Kapoor’s mansion.

Janhvi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra’s store. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla). Janhvi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra’s store. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla).

Anshula Kapoor seen exiting Manish Malhotra’s store. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Anshula Kapoor seen exiting Manish Malhotra’s store. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor makes a stylish appearance at Manish Malhotra’s store. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Khushi Kapoor makes a stylish appearance at Manish Malhotra’s store. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Reports even suggest that while Sonam’s cousin and starlet Janhvi Kapoor will be seen paying a tribute to late mother Sridevi by dancing on her popular songs like “Mere Haathon Mein Nao Nao Chudiyan Hain” and “Kisi Ke Haath Na Aayegi Yeh Ladki,” among others, father Anil Kapoor will be seen shaking a leg on his hit songs like “Mera Naam Hai Lakhan.” Even filmmaker Karan Johar who shares a close rapport with the Kapoor family is reported to perform on Sonam’s popular song “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” from her own movie. Even close friends Ranveer and Arjun will reportedly set the stage on fire with a rocking dance performance together.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor’s pre-wedding celebration: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar in attendance; see inside pictures

See more photos from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding preparations

Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar spotted outside Sonam Kapoor’s house. Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar spotted outside Sonam Kapoor’s house.

Jacqueline Fernandez was all smiles as she reached Sonam Kapoor’s house late on Friday evening. Jacqueline Fernandez was all smiles as she reached Sonam Kapoor’s house late on Friday evening.

Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor clicked outside the residence of Anil Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor clicked outside the residence of Anil Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah reached Anil Kapoor’s house on Friday with his wife. Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah reached Anil Kapoor’s house on Friday with his wife.

Sanjay Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs and later shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “The chacha is ready , balle balle 🎉🎉🕺🕺.” Sanjay Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs and later shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “The chacha is ready , balle balle 🎉🎉🕺🕺.”

Shanaya Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor’s residence. Shanaya Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor’s residence.

Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher also joined the Kapoor clan for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding celebrations. Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher also joined the Kapoor clan for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding celebrations.

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez seem to be having a lot of fun during Sonam’s wedding preparations. Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez seem to be having a lot of fun during Sonam’s wedding preparations.

Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor also rehearsed for the sangeet ceremony of Sonam Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor also rehearsed for the sangeet ceremony of Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja clicked together ahead of their wedding

Anand Ahuja arrived in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. Anand Ahuja arrived in Mumbai on Friday afternoon.

After remaining tight-lipped about the dating rumours for months, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had come out with a joint statement last Tuesday. The statement read, “The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd