Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s mehendi: What we know so far

While wedding preparations are in full swing at the Kapoor residence with celebrities regularly dropping by for pre-wedding functions, Bollywood fans have been anxiously waiting for more details on what seems like the biggest wedding of the season. While Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot on May 8, the Kapoor and Ahuja families are all set to have a blast at the mehendi ceremony scheduled to take place in Bandra today evening.
Here’s everything you need to know about the May 7 mehendi ceremony.
When and Where
Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony will take place on May 7, 2018 at Sonam’s pad situated in Sunteck Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex. While the wedding e-invite read, “We look forward to sharing a wonderful noon of revelry at the mehendi celebration of Sonam and Anand,” it also mentioned that the party will take place 4 pm onwards.
Reports suggest that the event will take place in the “ballroom-like banquet hall” of the building and the after-party with the near and dear ones will then be held in Sonam’s spacious home.
Who’s attending
Sonam’s parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor have, reportedly, extended an invitation to the who’s who of the industry. While Sonam’s close family including brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor will be seen attending the event, other confirmed names have been reported to be Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhasker among others.
The dress code for the evening has been mentioned as “Indian Festives: Shades of White” on the e-invite. Yesterday, cousin sisters Khushi, Janhvi and Anshula had even been spotted outside desginer Manish Malhotra’s strore. Looks like, the family is all ready to put their best fashion foot forward at Sonam’s wedding. Sonam’s impeccable taste in fashion has also made Bollywood fans eager to get their hands on details about her wedding trousseau.
Let’s shake a leg!
The mehendi ceremony will also be followed by a Bollywood-inspired sangeet celebration for the star-couple. Celebrity choreographer Farah Khan has been reported to be planning the performances.
The videos of the dance rehearsals were also shared by Karan and Varun on their Instagram accounts. In the videos, we see members of the Kapoor clan dancing on Salman Khan’s chartbuster “Swag Se Swagat” from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. In another video, Varun and Karan are captured shooting videos of the rehearsals and Arjun calling them Instagram obsessed. Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, Masaba Gupta, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik among others can also be seen in the photos that have come from Anil’s Juhu residence.
Reports even suggest that while Sonam’s cousin and starlet Janhvi Kapoor will be seen paying a tribute to late mother Sridevi by dancing on her popular songs like “Mere Haathon Mein Nao Nao Chudiyan Hain” and “Kisi Ke Haath Na Aayegi Yeh Ladki,” among others, father Anil Kapoor will be seen shaking a leg on his hit songs like “Mera Naam Hai Lakhan.” Even filmmaker Karan Johar who shares a close rapport with the Kapoor family is reported to perform on Sonam’s popular song “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” from her own movie. Even close friends Ranveer and Arjun will reportedly set the stage on fire with a rocking dance performance together.
After remaining tight-lipped about the dating rumours for months, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had come out with a joint statement last Tuesday. The statement read, “The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai.”
