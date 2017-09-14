Photo: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s internet woes is every long-distance couple’s story

Sonam Kapoor and alleged boyfriend look adorable together. Sonam Kapoor and alleged boyfriend look adorable together.

Sonam Kapoor and rumoured beau Anand Ahuja are at it again but this time sadly, the two are not together. Neerja actor Sonam posted a short video on her Instastory where she is having internet woes while skyping with Anand.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “The perils of slow internet @anandahuja.” In the video, she asks, “Anand, why do you look haggard?” To which Anand replies from the other side, “I can’t see you!” Just yesterday, Anand also took to Instagram to share a picture with Sonam on his feed. Anand is the owner of fashion label Bhane.

From New York to London, the duo has been jet setting across the world and sharing some more than adorable pictures from their vacations. Recently, they were also spotted attending a mutual friend’s wedding in London and surprisingly even other Bollywood personalities like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan were spotted there. Even though these two refuse to accept anything in public, Sonam and Anand have been giving fans relationship goals since a long time.

Recently, however Sonam has been posting some pictures which have led people to believe that the two are actually dating. Like, on Anand’s birthday, Sonam tagged him as the ‘best man ever.’ She posted his childhood picture and captioned it as, “My dear @anandahuja happy happy birthday.. your enthusiasm, innocence, and wonder makes you the best man ever. ”

On the work front, Sonam has three big projects lined up in her kitty. Her next is PadMan, also starring Akshay Kumar and she is also a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s project, the Dutt biopic. Soon, she would start working on Veerey Di Wedding.

