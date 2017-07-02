Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had an ‘aila’ moment with Juhi Chawla. See photos

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are having a great time in London. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are having a great time in London.

Sonam Kapoor has been hitting headlines for various reasons recently. While her fashion sense has kept her contemporaries on their toes, her film choices are also something to look out for. But apart from this, it is her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja and their pictures together which has often hogged headline spaces. Now, the two are back again, spending some quality time in London. Sharing a few pictures on his Instagram account, Anand wrote, “Everyday phenomenal”. Sonam, on the other hand, has not posted anything as of now. Does this mean that Anand is ready to make it official but Sonam wants to keep mum about it? Well, only they have an answer to this.

By the way, while they were spending some ‘me’ time together, they also bumped into the iconic actor Juhi Chawla, who happened to be vacationing in the same place. Sharing a picture with her on Instagram, Anand wrote, “Aila!” For the uninitiated, Aila is an expression of surprise, excitement and going by the picture, the two seemed to have had their fan moment.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor would be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, PadMan. The film marks Twinkle Khanna’s debut as a producer. The movie is scheduled to release this year, however, the date has not been confirmed yet.

Beyond that, the actor would also be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in a chick-flick titled Veere Di Weddingm, directed by her sister Rhea Kapoor, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film will mark the comeback of Kareena post her pregnancy.

