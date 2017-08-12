Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are slaying in pink, see photos

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are spotted together yet again. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are spotted together yet again.

Rumoured couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are at it again and this time they are slaying in pink. Sharing a cute picture on his Instagram story, Anand writes, “real men (and women) wear pink.”

Though this adorable couple has refused to come clean about their on-going relationship, they are constantly seen hanging out together and posting each other’s pictures on social media. This time too, Anand has posted a short boomerang video of the Neerja actor working out at the gym. Funnily enough, Sonam is striking the Shavasana pose, and Anand writes, “Only the Shavasana pose in the gym.”

Earlier too, the two were spotted having a much-needed break in the US. Anand has also made appearances at several of the Kapoors’ family functions. Recently, when Sonam was in Delhi to receive the National Award for her performance in Neerja, not only her father Anil Kapoor but Anand too was seen rooting for the star. Sonam also flew to Delhi to celebrate her birthday with him, and she also had an awesome day planned in New York for Anand’s birthday.

On the work front, Sonam is busy gearing up for her Sanjay Dutt biopic which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film sees Sonam Kapoor in the role of Sanjay Dutt’s love interest. She will also be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Padman, which is produced by Twinkle Khanna.

Sonam will also start shooting for Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

