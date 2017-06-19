Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are goofing around. Are these their most candid selfies? See photos

Anand Ahuja unearthed a series of selfies with Sonam Kapoor that can probably be their most candid pictures. Anand Ahuja unearthed a series of selfies with Sonam Kapoor that can probably be their most candid pictures.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s growing closeness is starkly visible on social media. After Sonam celebrated her birthday with her alleged boyfriend in Delhi recently, she returned to Mumbai and is now busy with her work. however, that hasn’t stopped the love birds from dredging up some old memories that are too dear to them. Anand Ahuja unearthed a series of selfies that can probably be their most candid pictures. Anand shared them on his Instagram and wrote, “everyday”.

A few days ago, Sonam shared pictures from her short vacation in Delhi. Sonam and Anand were seen hanging out at some of the most happening places in the capital. The couple was seen chilling at I-Kandy, Le Meridean. Sonam also did some shopping at the Vasant Kunj mall in South Delhi. The actor shared a video where she is shopping along with her sister Rhea Kapoor. In another picture, Sonam was seen hanging out with Anand and his best buddies. She wrote, “What an amazing day guys and it’s all thanks to your music @boxoutfm ! Can’t wait to hear you guys again.”

Earlier Sonam posted a video on her Instagram where she is seen standing next to her name written in bright neon. Sonam wrote, “There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. I have never ever felt so so loved in my life. I’m so overfilled with joy and love that my cup runneth over. Thank you my amazing family and friends. I feel so so special and blessed to be me, I hope every girl gets to feel this way. #everydayphenomenal.”

