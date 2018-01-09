Sonam Kapoor spotted shopping for wedding jewellery in Kolkata. Is marriage on the cards?

Sonam Kapoor with her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor with her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja.

Giving credence to reports of Sonam Kapoor’s impending marriage to Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, the Bollywood actor, who will be seen next in PadMan, was on Tuesday spotted shopping at Raj Mahtani’s jewellery store in Kolkata. A source tells us she was accompanied by fashion designer Anamika Khanna.

Raj Mahtani’s fine jewellery store is the one stop destination for brides who want to buy outfits (On offer are Manish Malhotra and Anamika Khanna creations) and matching jewellery.

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took the nation by storm with their ‘secret’ wedding in Italy, reports emerged that Sonam Kapoor and her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja will tie the knot in April at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur.

When asked about the marriage rumours, Sonam told Pinkvilla, “In my 10 years long career, I have never spoken about my personal life. Veere Di Wedding will release in May and then before that I have Padman and then Dutt too, where do I have time for anything else? I will soon begin shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next in February, March.”

The couple recently welcomed 2018 with a trip to the city of love – Paris. Much to the delight of fans, both Sonam and Anand shared photos of the holiday on their social media handles.

While the two have not accepted their relationship till date, they have been spotted together numerous times and the comfort they share hints at something more than just being best friends. Anand Ahuja has also been an integral part of Sonam Kapoor’s family and has also been seen at some family functions as well.

