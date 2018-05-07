Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s pre-wedding ceremony: From couple’s dance to guests, here’s everything you need to know

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja looked head over heels in love with each other at their pre-wedding function. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja looked head over heels in love with each other at their pre-wedding function.

Day one of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding festivities was straight out of a Bollywood wedding film. From joyous guests to gleeful to-be-bride and groom, Sonam’s pre-wedding ceremony in Mumbai was a sight for sore eyes. Like any other family get-together, here too the Kapoor clan made a stylish appearance. The Kapoor sisters Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula, Shanaya and Rhea and the Kapoor brothers Harshvardhan, Arjun, Jahaan, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah made the day a memorable one for Sonam. Sonam’s parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor too enjoyed their daughter’s pre-wedding ceremony.

The photos and videos from Anil Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow have flooded social media. In the videos, we saw Sonam making memories as she applied henna on her hands. Seen by her side was her soon-to-be-husband Anand Ahuja who colour coordinated his attire with his ladylove. Later, we even saw Anand and Sonam dancing together on the happy occasion as the guests cheered for the lovely couple. Apart from the Kapoors, Anil’s industry friends Karan Johar, Kirron Kher and Rani Mukerji were also seen at the intimate do.

Sharing a click of Sonam, cousin Anshula showered her with best wishes and love as she wrote, “Only sunshine and rainbows for this beautiful soul ❤️😘🌈 love you @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal.” The same photo was shared by Rhea Kapoor with the caption. “What it’s all about. My 🌎💖#everydayphenomenal.”

Here are all the videos and photos from Sonam Kapoor’s pre-wedding ceremony:

While close family members have applied henna on Sunday, the other guests including Bollywood celebrities and other friends of the couple will do it today. The main function of mehendi will take place today at Sonam’s pad situated in Sunteck Signature Island, Bandra Kurla Complex. Following the mehendi, the guests will shake a leg at the sangeet ceremony, for which the preparations have been going on for quite some time now. The younger generation of the Kapoor ‘khandaan’ will dance on Salman’s song “Swag Se Swagat” and the father of the to-be-bride Anil Kapoor might groove on his popular number “My name is Lakhan”. Those who are expected to join the celebrations include Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhasker among others.

