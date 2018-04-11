Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding rumours refuse to die

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are rumoured to be dating for a long time. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are rumoured to be dating for a long time.

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s hush-hush marriage broke the internet last year, it looks like the celebrity event of 2018 will be Sonam Kapoor and rumoured beau Anand Ahuja’s wedding, well at least that’s what all the speculations suggest. The couple who have been allegedly dating for a long time has so far made news with their adorable social media posts, vacations and Instagram stories. While the two have never spoken or accepted seeing each other, they have neither denied it all. Sonam, who has remained fiercely private about her love life, has so ignored the big question at events and interviews. But, rumours mills have for the past few days hinted at something big brewing between these two.

Sonam and Anand began making news early last year. But it was in May 2017 during the National Film Awards ceremony that they grabbed eyeballs. While Sonam was flanked by father Anil Kapoor on her big day, it was Anand who also stood by her side. Post this public appearance together, the two kept on goofing around with funny and lovable photos and social media posts. Their hashtag, ‘Everyday Phenomenal’ also left many talking. From clicking selfies to throwing each other birthday parties, the two kept going strong, sans officially accepting it.

Anand Ahuja accompanied Sonam Kapoor when she received her National Award for Neerja last year. (Photo: APH Images) Anand Ahuja accompanied Sonam Kapoor when she received her National Award for Neerja last year. (Photo: APH Images)

Anand was also a part of Sonam’s family celebrations like Anil Kapoor’s 60th birthday bash and cousin Mohit Marwah’s UAE wedding. They also spent Christmas together. They even rang in 2018 together. And when they weren’t together they shared screenshots of skyping together.

Come January 2018 and the first round of speculations around their wedding began doing rounds. It began after Sonam was spotted shopping at Raj Mahtani’s jewellery store in Kolkata. As per sources, the actor was accompanied by Anand’s mother. Raj Mahtani’s fine jewellery store is the one-stop destination for brides who want to buy outfits (On offer are Manish Malhotra and Anamika Khanna creations) and matching jewellery. Point to note is this was the time when the nation was already on its toes post the ‘Virushka’ big wedding, so this came as no surprise when people began talking about the next big B-town marriage!

When actor and Sonam’s aunt Sridevi passed away, it was Anand who was by her side again. The two even walked through the choc-o-block Mumbai roads together to reach the funeral venue when their car got stuck in the traffic.

It was again in March when reports popped up that Sonam-Anand are planning their destination wedding abroad presumably in May this year. Starting from Geneva, the venue then got shifted to Mumbai for the apparent wedding. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, it was cumbersome to manage the travel and accommodation of around 150 family members of both Sonam and Anand for the impending nuptial.

Talking about the dates, as per earlier reports the wedding was to take place between May 7-10. Now, the latest buzz is it will happen on April 29.

The Kapoors are working overtime to finalise things and are looking to book a suburban hotel preferably in Bandra or Juhu around their own residence for the big day. That’s not all. Some tabloids have also revealed the guest list already!

As per Filmfare, actors Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez along with Sonam’s close friend Swara Bhasker are on the elite list. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been invited together.

Whether or not Sonam will say ‘I do’ to Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja is yet to be known. For now, we await for any confirmation from the two of them.

