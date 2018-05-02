As Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja get ready to tie the knot, here’s looking back at their love story

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are getting married in Mumbai on May 8. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are getting married in Mumbai on May 8.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot on May 8 in Mumbai. In a statement released by the Kapoors and the Ahujas, it was revealed that the wedding will be an intimate affair. But if the popularity of Sonam and her star-studded family are any indication, the wedding will be attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

At the launch of the trailer of Veere Di Wedding, Sonam had said that everyone will know everything in due time. Even her father, Anil Kapoor had said the same a few days ago. Guess now is the time as the wedding is only a few days away.

Speculations were well under way after pictures of Sonam’s residence getting decorated were seen everywhere on social media. Various celebrities were also spotted at the Kapoor residence and this sparked rumours even further.

Uptil now, Sonam had never been vocal about her relationship with Anand. Being a public figure, Sonam knows how one’s statements are dissected once they start talking about their personal lives and so she has always refrained from talking about Anand in public. In fact, in one of her early appearances on Koffee with Karan, she had categorically stated that “it’s tacky” to talk about the person you’re seeing in public. It was in 2010 when she went on to say, “The reason it’s called private and personal is because it’s private and personal,” and she maintained that stance until beau Anand Ahuja started making appearances on her Instagram.

Anand Ahuja is a Delhi based businessman who owns the multi-brand sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. He is also the CEO/Founder of Bhane, an apparel brand.

Sonam is known as a fashionista. Her sense of style and her clothing choices are considered revolutionary and many Bollywood actors credit her as the icon who created quite a lot of ripples with her fashion statements. And it was probably the love for fashion that brought Anand and Sonam even closer together.

Earlier this year, Sonam was spotted shopping for her wedding jewelry in Kolkata with Anand’s mother. When Pinkvilla asked her about the wedding rumours, Sonam stated, “In my 10 years long career, I have never spoken about my personal life.”

Be it their vacations in London or New York, the duo has always shared pictures on their social media. Their hashtag, ‘Everyday Phenomenal’ and their comments on each other’s posts actually got the people talking about this speculated relationship.

In 2017, Anand threw a big birthday bash for Sonam in Delhi and from the pictures they shared on Instagram, it looked like they completed enjoyed the event.

Apart from these pictures, the two aren’t shying of writing short notes for each other along with their Instagram posts.

It was in 2016 that the two were first seen together that gave rise to some speculations about their relationship. Will Smith was in India at the time and with this picture, the rumour of their alleged relationship caught on.

To be each other’s strength, the two of them constantly applaud each other when it comes to their professional achievements. Sonam has congratulated Anand on many such occasions and Anand was there when Sonam won her National Award for Neerja.

For the shoot of a recent bridal magazine, Sonam donned the bridal attire which can now be seen as a trial run for her big day.

May 8 is only a few days away and this certainly calls for the biggest celebration for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

