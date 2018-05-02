Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding invite is just as elegant as them

Sonam Kapoor is getting married to Anand Ahuja on May 8 in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor is getting married to Anand Ahuja on May 8 in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot on May 8 and the wedding invite of the duo is just as elegant as the couple. The theme of the card is nature and even the font chosen to describe the festivities is sophisticated.

The festivities will start on May 7 with the mehendi ceremony. The invite says that the dress code for the function will be ‘shades of white’. With celebrities rehearsing for their performances during this event, it will surely be a star-studded affair.

The wedding ceremony will be held during the afternoon on May 8. The ceremony will be held following Sikh traditions, otherwise known as Anand Karaj. For this, the invitees have been asked to wear Indian traditional attire.

The post-wedding reception will be held on the same evening and we can only imagine the Bollywood stars who will grace the event to congratulate the newlyweds.

The wedding of Sonam and Anand was announced on Tuesday with a joint statement by the Kapoors and Ahujas. The statement read, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”

It was the decoration at the Kapoor residence and the various celebrities visiting their house that ignited the rumours of the wedding and in just a few days from now, the couple will enter the institution of marriage. Anand Ahuja is a businessman based in New Delhi. He is the founder of Bhane, a popular clothing brand and also owns the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

