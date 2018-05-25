Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja explains their wedding hashtag ‘everyday phenomenal’ in an adorable post

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had tied the knot in a starry ceremony on May 8. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had tied the knot in a starry ceremony on May 8.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been giving fans couple goals ever since the two tied the knot. From adorable videos of sharing candid moments at their big fat wedding to Anand changing his surname to support Sonam, the A-list couple has won a number of fans with their endearing relationship. What also caught a lot of people’s attention during their wedding festivities was the quirky hashtag “#everydayphenomenal” that the couple had been using for each other even before their marriage was announced.

Explaining the thought behind the hashtag, Anand took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture of Sonam and himself. “The meaning & notion behind #everydayphenomenal is best described by this poem, one of my favorites, below: ••• “Who has not found the heaven below Will fail of it above.God’s residence is next to mine. His furniture is love.” #EmilyDickinson ••• #MahatmaGandhi taught us that our words become our actions which in turn become our habits, our values and ultimately our destiny. #EverydayPhenomenal reminds @sonamkapoor of the importance of appreciation, positivity, and gratitude…that happiness is not something you get, it’s something you are. #EverydayPhenomenal #fbf 📸@faraz_khalid @noon,” read Anand’s caption on Instagram.

Sonam being Sonam, quickly responded with a “Love you” in the comments section of the picture. While Sonam is pretty wrapped up in the promotions of Veere Di Wedding, she always makes time to express her love for Anand on social media. Sharing a picture of him on her Insta story yesterday, Sonam wrote, “Can’t wait to see this face.”

Read Sonam Kapoor’s comment on Anand Ahuja’s photo. Read Sonam Kapoor’s comment on Anand Ahuja’s photo.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8 in Mumbai. After an intimate mehendi and wedding function, the couple also hosted a starry reception which had the who’s who of the industry in attendance. Here’s wishing them many more of such ‘Everyday Phenomenal’ days in the future!

