Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: All you should know about the three-day starry affair

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have stepped into a new phase of their lives as husband and wife. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have stepped into a new phase of their lives as husband and wife.

Stars, song and dance – the three words perfectly sum up the wedding fervour of Bollywood actor and fashionista Sonam Kapoor. Ever since the Kapoors announced the wedding of their daughter on May 1, the fans of the actor eagerly waited to witness the biggest event of tinsel town. May 6 marked the onset of Sonam’s wedding festivities. On day one, the bride-to-be and Anil Kapoor’s close relatives applied henna on their hands. Day two had the Kapoors in their elements as they organised a mehendi ceremony of Sonam and Anand and the D-day arrived on May 8 when Sonam and Anand took the wedding vows following Sikh rituals. The wedding was followed by a star-studded and a crazy Bollywood-style reception party which was attended by many actors.

As Sonam and Anand step into a new phase of their lives as husband and wife, we take you through their three-day-long wedding celebrations.

May 6: Sonam Kapoor and family applied mehendi for the wedding day

Sonam Kapoor hired the most sought after henna artist Veena Nagda to apply mehendi on her hands for her wedding. The actor got her hands decorated with henna a day before the actual mehendi ceremony. Along with her, the other family members including Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Shanaya among others also sat down to get the mehendi designs done on their hands.

The pre-wedding ceremony was also attended by Anand Ahuja who even danced with Sonam there. Apart from the Kapoors, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik reached Anil Kapoor’s house to join the family in their happiness.

Here are all the photos and videos from day one of Sonam Kapoor’s wedding revelry:

May 7: Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony

The official mehendi ceremony of Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam happened on May 7 at her pad situated in Sunteck Signature Island, Bandra. The guests and the hosts were seen wearing shades of white as they came to shower love and blessings on the new couple. Sonam chose to wear an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit on the occasion and Anand was seen in an off-white bandhgala suit. Along with the mehendi ceremony, Sonam’s chura ceremony was also performed on the same day.

From veteran actor Rekha to Sonam’s friends Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif and Swara Bhasker, many B-town stars were seen at the ceremony. Overwhelmed with his daughter’s marriage Anil Kapoor showed off his bhangra skills at the party and shook a leg with his co-star Shilpa Shetty as well. Sonam’s cousin Janhvi who looked lovely in an Indian traditional outfit and Jacqueline tried their luck with Sonam’s kaleere but to no avail.

Here is a sneak peek into what happened at Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony

Katrina Kaif with Sonam Kapoor at her Mehendi ceremony. Katrina Kaif with Sonam Kapoor at her Mehendi ceremony.

Arjun Kapoor with father Boney Kapoor at Sonam’s mehendi.

The Kapoor siblings, Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor clicked at Sonam’s Mehendi. The Kapoor siblings, Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor clicked at Sonam’s Mehendi.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor photographed at Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor photographed at Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi.

May 8: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tie the knot

Following the rituals of Anand Karaj, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became husband and wife on May 8. The ceremony took place at Sonam’s aunt’s house in Bandra. The ceremony was witnessed by Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam’s family including Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Anshula, Rhea and Harshvardhan. For the wedding, Sonam opted for a red lehenga by designer Anuradha Vakil and Anand wore a bandhgala by Raghuvendra Rathore. The couple looked dreamy as they got clicked after the wedding ceremony. Post-wedding, the couple cut a quirky cake and clicked pictures with the guests at lunch.

See all the photos and videos from Sonam and Anand’s wedding

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8.

Sonam Kapoor with sister Rhea Kapoor at her wedding. Sonam Kapoor with sister Rhea Kapoor at her wedding.

Sonam Kapoor was all smiles at her wedding. Sonam Kapoor was all smiles at her wedding.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. (Express Photo Amit Chakravarty)

May 8: A starry wedding reception for Sonam and Anand

Along with the Ahuja and the Kapoor family, it was Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh who let their hair down to celebrate Sonam and Anand’s nuptials. The highlight of the evening was a dance performance by Karan Johar on Sonam’s song “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and Anil Kapoor’s dance on “My Name is Lakhan” and “Gallan Goodiyan”. The guest list of the evening had names like Aishwarya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

Here’s everything that happened at Sonam and Anand reception party

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja made their first appearence together after getting married. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja made their first appearence together after getting married.

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna smile for the camera at Sonam Kapoor’s reception.

After the wedding, Sonam will get back to work. She will soon be leaving for French Riviera to walk the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival.

