Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja all set to tie the knot on May 8

After a long speculation of will they or won’t they, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot on May 8. In an official statement released by Kapoor & Ahuja families, they have announced it as an intimate affair.

The statement reads, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai . Since it is an intimate affair , we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love,as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”

While the actress and businessman had both remained tight-lipped about their wedding, fans knew something was up ever since Anil Kapoor’s house was all decorated and celebrities-cum-friends like Mohit Marwah, Karan Johar and others started stopping by at the Kapoor house for their dance practices.

Even though the much-in-love couple never shied away from displaying affection for each other in public, they routinely quashed rumours about their marriage in the past. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared a mutual taste in fashion and it is reported that this became an ice-breaker between them. From then on, the two have regularly been featuring on each other’s social media timelines.

In fact, Sonam and Anand were often spotted hanging out together. They even made it a point to stick with each other through their thick and thin. The two had flown to New York City to celebrate Anand’s birthday and Sonam had a very special gift planned for the sports enthusiast. She had arranged for a little biking trip with the professional BKM athlete Nigel Sylvester. While for Sonam’s 32nd birthday, the fashion icon decided to fly down to Anand’s hometown Delhi itself to spend some quality time with him.

Early last year, when Sonam Kapoor was bestowed with the National Award for her performance in Neerja, she had Anand by her side. The duo’s most memorable spotting has been when they were on a trip to London and they stumbled into veteran actor Juhi Chawla there.

The wedding of this sought-after couple has got everyone talking and we wish them all the best for their future.

