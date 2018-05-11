Sonam Kapoor thanks Anil Kapoor for loving her and Anand Ahuja ‘unconditionally’

Anand Ahuja shared a lovely click with wife Sonam Kapoor after their wedding on May 8. Anand Ahuja shared a lovely click with wife Sonam Kapoor after their wedding on May 8.

Mr and Mrs Ahuja aka Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have started their married life on a high note. After a star-studded and a total filmy wedding reception, the newlyweds have gone all public to profess their love for each other. On Thursday, Anand shared two endearing clicks with Sonam where the two lovebirds can be seen embracing each other. The caption of the photographs is the one which proves Anand being head over heels in love with Sonam. It reads, “Its wonderful to be loved. It’s profound to be understood.” Like their every other post for each other, this one too was shared with the hashtag ‘#EverydayPhenomenal’.

Sonam, after sharing a beautiful click from her wedding album, has expressed gratitude towards all those converted her three days long wedding festivities into a lifetime memory for her and husband Anand. In the long note, she thanked everyone from her designers, photographers, caterers, media persons, policemen to her fans among many others. The thank you note was accompanied by another candid click of her and Anand where the two look straight into each other’s eyes. “Anand & I would like to thank everyone who made our wedding the most magical 2 days of our lives. We would like to take this moment to thank each and every one of you who made this day special. I would like to thank my fans for all the love & support they have shown me over the last few days. I love you all! ❤️” read the caption of the photo.

In the following post, Sonam thanked her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anand’s parents and her close friends including Farah Khan and Karan Johar. She wrote, “Our Family is our strength.. thanks so much @kapoor.sunita you’re the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion! Daddy for being so such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally @anilskapoor @priya.ahuja27 for going out of your way to do everything and making sure Anand and I get everything we desire! Harish Papa for being our rock of Gibraltar! @rheakapoor for being my best friend and partner and making sure my wedding was a success! @harshvardhankapoor you are my knight in shining armor, you effortlessly took on every responsibility and made sure all our guests were looked after, I love you so much! Pallo, for working tirelessly through and being my third parent! I love you @shehlaa_k @sandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @karanjohar @farahkhankunder @abhilashatd @missdevi for being such amazingly supportive friends who are like family! @poonambhambhani for being an ace mami! My gorgeous Masi @kaveeta.singh for being uber generous and treating me like her own daughter! @ase_msb for bringing the house down with @madstarbase ! @Neeha7 for being my shadow and never leaving my side. Also to all our friends and family who made it from far and wide at such short notice Anand and I love each and every one of you for loving us enough to want to make it for our big day! Love you all!”

The owner of Bhane, Anand, in his Instagram story has also shared the best moments from his wedding celebrations. Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh have got a special space in the story as they turned the reception night into a night of many crazy moments.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8 according to the Sikh traditions and later hosted a party at The Leela in Mumbai. After all the celebrations, Sonam will soon head out of the country to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2018 and as per the reports, Anand will not accompany his wife to the French Riveria. Also, Sonam has Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding releasing on June 1 which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker in lead roles.

