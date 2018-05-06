Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: Their relationship in pictures

The countdown to the much-awaited wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja has begun. After having their pre-wedding ceremonies on May 7, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will take the wedding vows according to the Sikh traditions on the afternoon of May 8. The entire tinsel town is all pumped up to celebrate the special day of the Veere Di Wedding star. Sonam’s cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Jahaan Kapoor among others are on their toes to make the D-Day a memorable one for their sister. Also, her industry friends Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others are leaving no stone unturned to put up their best show at the wedding.
Before we get to see Sonam and Anand decked up as the bride and the groom, we look back at the many times when the stylish couple made heads turn. Sonam and Anand started dating each other back in 2015. But Sonam who has always been guarded about her personal life never talked about her love life in the public space. However, just like any other couple, Sonam and Anand professed their love for each other in their love-dovey Instagram posts. So, just as Sonam puts it, “I never hide anything but I refrain from having discussions about things related to my private life.”
The first photo that fueled the rumours of Sonam and Anand’s love life was when they attended Akshay Kumar’s party for Will Smith in 2016. This was probably the first time that Sonam featured on Anand’s Instagram account. Since then the couple has given many moments to their fans to gush over. From their video calls, celebrations of festivals and special occasions, family get-togethers and vacations, all have given their followers couple goals.
So, before Sonam and Anand embark on the new journey of their life, here are all the photos they have shared until now:
We wish the couple all the best for this new phase of their life.
