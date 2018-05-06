Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: Their relationship in pictures

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will get married on May 8 following the Sikh traditions. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will get married on May 8 following the Sikh traditions.

The countdown to the much-awaited wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja has begun. After having their pre-wedding ceremonies on May 7, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will take the wedding vows according to the Sikh traditions on the afternoon of May 8. The entire tinsel town is all pumped up to celebrate the special day of the Veere Di Wedding star. Sonam’s cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Jahaan Kapoor among others are on their toes to make the D-Day a memorable one for their sister. Also, her industry friends Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others are leaving no stone unturned to put up their best show at the wedding.

Before we get to see Sonam and Anand decked up as the bride and the groom, we look back at the many times when the stylish couple made heads turn. Sonam and Anand started dating each other back in 2015. But Sonam who has always been guarded about her personal life never talked about her love life in the public space. However, just like any other couple, Sonam and Anand professed their love for each other in their love-dovey Instagram posts. So, just as Sonam puts it, “I never hide anything but I refrain from having discussions about things related to my private life.”

Also read | As Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja get ready to tie the knot, here’s looking back at their love story

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a day wedding. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a day wedding.

The first photo that fueled the rumours of Sonam and Anand’s love life was when they attended Akshay Kumar’s party for Will Smith in 2016. This was probably the first time that Sonam featured on Anand’s Instagram account. Since then the couple has given many moments to their fans to gush over. From their video calls, celebrations of festivals and special occasions, family get-togethers and vacations, all have given their followers couple goals.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding card is just as elegant as them

So, before Sonam and Anand embark on the new journey of their life, here are all the photos they have shared until now:

The photo was shared by Sonam with the caption, ““I can see myself in all things and all people around me.” MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄 “A lot of different flowers make a bouquet.” The photo was shared by Sonam with the caption, ““I can see myself in all things and all people around me.” MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄 “A lot of different flowers make a bouquet.”

Sonam and Anand have often expressed affection for each other on social media. Sonam and Anand have often expressed affection for each other on social media.

The sunny picture of Sonam and Anand was shared by the latter on his Instagram account. The sunny picture of Sonam and Anand was shared by the latter on his Instagram account.

Be it their vacations in London or New York, the duo has always shared pictures on their social media. Be it their vacations in London or New York, the duo has always shared pictures on their social media.

In 2017, Anand threw a big birthday bash for Sonam in Delhi. In 2017, Anand threw a big birthday bash for Sonam in Delhi.

One of Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoo’s most candid pictures. One of Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoo’s most candid pictures.

An old picture of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. An old picture of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor is all smiles in this photo which also features Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor is all smiles in this photo which also features Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor gave Anand Ahuja “the best birthday gift”. She gifted him a bicycle on his last birthday. Sonam Kapoor gave Anand Ahuja “the best birthday gift”. She gifted him a bicycle on his last birthday.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor always use hashtag ‘Everyday Phenomenal’ while sharing pictures with each other. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor always use hashtag ‘Everyday Phenomenal’ while sharing pictures with each other.

Sonam Kapor and Anand Ahuja have always appreciated each other and have always applauded each other’s achievements. Sonam Kapor and Anand Ahuja have always appreciated each other and have always applauded each other’s achievements.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed 2018 together. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed 2018 together.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wished their fans on New Year with this photo. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wished their fans on New Year with this photo.

Anand Ahuja was spotted at the Kapoor family get together to celebrate Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor’s 60th birthday in London. Anand Ahuja was spotted at the Kapoor family get together to celebrate Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor’s 60th birthday in London.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been sharing pictures with each other for quite some time now. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been sharing pictures with each other for quite some time now.

A photo of Anand clicked by Sonam while video chatting with him. A photo of Anand clicked by Sonam while video chatting with him.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor attend a wedding together. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor attend a wedding together.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor celebrating Sonam’s 32nd birthday in New Delhi. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor celebrating Sonam’s 32nd birthday in New Delhi.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attended Akshay Kumar’s party for Will Smith. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attended Akshay Kumar’s party for Will Smith.

When Sonam Kapoor won her National Award, Anand Ahuja was be her side. (Image courtesy: APH) When Sonam Kapoor won her National Award, Anand Ahuja was be her side. (Image courtesy: APH)

Another click of Sonam and Anand. Another click of Sonam and Anand.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will soon be man and wife. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will soon be man and wife.

Sonam Kapoor flew to New York to celebrate Anand Ahuja’s birthday. Sonam Kapoor flew to New York to celebrate Anand Ahuja’s birthday.

We wish the couple all the best for this new phase of their life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd