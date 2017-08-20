Sonam Kapoor is riding high on attention from bae Anand Ahuja in California

Sonam Kapoor has been spending long holidays with bae Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor has been spending long holidays with bae Anand Ahuja.

If you are in a relationship then it should be somewhat similar to that of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s. The two have not spoken about their relationship but the way they treat each other is too cute to handle. Sonam has been spending her last few weeks with Anand in the states.

Now, the two are in California. In a video, shared by Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram account’s stories, we see the two going on a drive, and the actor seems to happy to be accompanied by Anand.

The two were seen in traditional attire. Anand seemed to have worn a bandh gala kurta while Sonam has worn a sky-blue salwar kurta. So, where are they heading to? Well, only the two can tell us about that. But yes, the two have often been giving us some serious relationship goals not only as rumoured couple but also best friends.

Sonam has been in the industry for over a decade now and she has notoriously been known to have kept her love life under wraps, and this is the most public she’s ever been with any of her relationships. However, it is only recently that the actor has been posting some really lovey dovey messages for Anand. Recently, on his birthday, Sonam tagged him as the ‘best man ever.’ She posted his childhood picture and captioned it as, “My dear @anandahuja happy happy birthday.. your enthusiasm, innocence, and wonder makes you the best man ever. ”

While Sonam has been doing some magazine shoots abroad, in terms of her Bollywood work, she has three big projects in her kitty. Her next is PadMan, also starring Akshay Kumar and she is also a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s project, the Dutt biopic. Soon, she would start working on Veerey Di Wedding.

