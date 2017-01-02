Sonam Kapoor begins New Year in cutest way, shares picture with bae Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja celebrated New Years at London. Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja celebrated New Years at London.

Sonam Kapoor might be rubbishing rumours about dating her best buddy Anand Ahuja, but her New Year picture just goes in the opposite direction. The actor has shared an adorable picture on her Instagram, which makes us go ‘aww’ about this rumoured couple. In fact, this is one of the rarest pictures considering Sonam keeps her life quite private and away from the social media glare.

Earlier, Anand Ahuja was spotted at the Kapoor family get together to celebrate father Anil Kapoor’s 60th birthday in London. The picture was shared by Anil Kapoor, who captioned the picture as – “#family #celeberations #ak60”. This sparked rumours about Anand already becoming a part of the Kapoor’s family.

Before this, the duo also attended Akshay Kumar’s bash hosted for Hollywood actor, Will Smith. And now, this New Year picture has rolled the ball, leaving gossip mills soaring.

Anand Ahuja is a fashion entrepreneur and from our research, we know that Sonam has been commenting on almost all his pictures on Instagram. Recently, a source close to Sonam expressed how she is not really happy about her life being discussed so publically.

Look at their picture together:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were also spotted at various other occasions.

The source said, “Sonam, who has very rarely been in the news about her love-affairs and link-ups, is miffed with stories doing rounds about her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja… she also wanted some of these stories to be taken down from the internet, as she wants to maintain her image as the only actress in Bollywood whose personal life isn’t discussed.”

Sonam is otherwise quite outspoken and going by her blunt image, we hope that she eventually reveals her love interest, putting rest to all the rumours we have heard so far.

Sonam inspired us with Neerja and won critical acclaim for her performance. She will next be seen in Battle for Bittora and Veerey Di Wedding.

