The Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja mehendi ceremony: All the photos, videos from the starry affair

Before Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tie the knot on May 8, the Kapoor and Ahuja families have already kick-started the wedding festivities and they are every bit a gala affair. The couple’s mehendi ceremony took place on May 7 at the bride-to-be’s sprawling pad in Bandra and the who’s who of Bollywood turned up to cheer for the star couple. From yesteryear actress Rekha to starlet Janhvi Kapoor, here’s everyone who attended and everything that happened.

Dressed in a white and gold ensemble by designers Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani, Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in her look for the day. The man of the moment Anand Ahuja also went for an off-white bandhgala suit. Complimenting each other step-to-step, Sonam and Anand truly looked like a match made in heaven.

Have a look at their pictures together:

On the other hand, looks like father Anil Kapoor couldn’t contain his excitement as he showed off his Bhangra skills at the party. He also matched steps with filmmaker and close friend Karan Johar. The younger Kapoor gang including Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Harshvardhan, Anshula, Rhea and Shanaya were also seen indulging in much revelry at the do. Sonam’s recently wed cousin Mohit Marwah made a stylish appearance with Antara Motiwala as well.

Harshvardhan Kapoor even took to Twitter to share a lovely picture of Sonam posing with her siblings. His caption read, “Bhavesh Joshi & the Veeres… (Sorry…couldn’t resist)! All smiles cause it’s #SonamKiShaadi @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor.”

Apart from the Kapoor family, other celebrities including Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Swara Bhasker and Shilpa Shetty added much more glamour to the evening. Jacqueline even posted a number of Instagram posts posing with the guests, the bride and the groom. Yesteryear actress Rekha also made a surprising entry at the venue. She even struck an adorable pose with celebrity choreographer Farah Khan’s kids.

Meanwhile for the chooda ceremony, looks like all the bridesmaids including Janhvi, Jacqueline and celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra also tried their luck with Sonam’s kaleere but to no avail.

