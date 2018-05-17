Sonam Kapoor on changing her name after marriage: Anand has also changed his name but nobody wrote about that

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8.

A few days after tying the knot with Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor made her appearance as the L’Oreal Paris brand ambassador at Cannes Film Festival 2018. In this interview, the National Award-winning actor talks about how work doesn’t change after marriage, changing her name and moving to London.

Sonam truly slayed it at Cannes 2018. She opted for a breathtaking lehenga dress from Ralph and Russo for her first red carpet walk, while donning her wedding mehendi. The actor then went with a summer inspired nude Vera Want couture gown for her second outing.

About her Cannes appearances and dresses, the actor said, “I am just wearing things that I like to wear. I don’t think what people are thinking about me and what they say. I just want to be myself and that’s what younger girls identify with too.”

Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose at the red carpet for the photographers. (Photo: L’oreal Paris India/Twitter) Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose at the red carpet for the photographers. (Photo: L’oreal Paris India/Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor took no time to get back to work. About walking the Cannes red carpet for the first time as Mrs Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, she said, “It is the same. There is no difference. Your life doesn’t change that much (after marriage). Women need to stop thinking that way. Work is going to stay the same, hopefully.”

Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by AP) Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by AP)

Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony on May 8 and faced some criticism for changing her name shortly after the wedding. On this, the Neerja actor said that she is a feminist in every sense and that changing her name is her choice alone.

She said, “I have always said that I am a feminist. I have the choice to change my name to what I want to. Kapoor is also my father’s name. So it is a man’s name anyway. I chose to keep both. Anand has also changed his name but nobody wrote about that. I just decided to do it on social media because that’s my platform to say that I have made a choice. It is my personal choice. Nobody put a gun to my head. You should ask him (Anand). He has also changed his name and decided to add something as well.”

Sonam Kapoor changed her name to Sonam K Ahuja on social media. Sonam Kapoor changed her name to Sonam K Ahuja on social media.

Anand Ahuja has now changed his name to Anand S Ahuja on Instagram. Anand Ahuja has now changed his name to Anand S Ahuja on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor then continued how, as a feminist, one has to respect women’s right to choice. She said, “I am a true feminist. I believe in my choice. My husband or his family have not asked me to do anything. I have decided to do it myself. I never asked my husband to do it. He did it himself.”

“The whole idea of feminism is to have equal opportunities and the choice to do what you want to do. So, whether I want to or do not want to change my name is my personal choice”, she added.

Sonam also spoke about the importance of accepting Anand’s family as her own post marriage. She said, “If you can give respect to your father, you can give that same respect to your husband. It’s a cyclical thing which needs to break somewhere. I want to be a part of Anand’s family and he is a part of my family as well. It’s a complicated discussion but this is my choice. Somebody judging me for my choice is not what feminism stands for.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8.

The 32-year-old actor also cleared the air about reports saying she will be shifting to London with her husband.

“I am already living half here and half there (London). In last two years, nobody noticed that I am always in London. I am there for five months and I am here in Mumbai for the rest. My life had not changed and what was happening for the last few years will continue to be the same”, she concluded.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd