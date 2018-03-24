Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja to tie the knot in Geneva? Here’s looking back at their love story

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will reportedly tie the knot in Geneva. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will reportedly tie the knot in Geneva.

If reports are to be believed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot in May and much like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, this wedding will be held abroad as well. Sonam and Anand have finalised Geneva as their wedding destination and looking at the popularity of this Bollywood actor, this will surely be a star-studded affair.

A source from the wedding planner’s team told Mumbai Mirror, “The date and venue for the wedding have been locked and mass bookings for flights are presently underway. Her dad Anil Kapoor is personally making phone calls to invite guests. There will be sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding.” The source further added, “The nuptials will be preceded by an engagement ceremony attended by the family’s inner circle, but the venue for that is presently not known.”

Being a public figure, Sonam knows how one’s statements are dissected once they start talking about their personal lives and so she has always refrained from talking about Anand in public. In fact, in one of her early appearances on Koffee with Karan, she had categorically stated that “it’s tacky” to talk about the person you’re seeing in public. It was in 2010 when she went on to say, “The reason it’s called private and personal is because it’s private and personal,” and she maintained that stance until beau Anand Ahuja started making appearances on her Instagram.

Anand Ahuja is a Delhi based businessman who owns the multi-brand sneaker boutique Veg Non Veg. He is also the CEO/Founder of Bhane, an apparel brand.

Sonam is known as a fashionista. Her sense of style and her clothing choices are considered revolutionary and many Bollywood actors credit her as the icon who created quite a lot of ripples with her fashion statements. And it was probably the love for fashion that brought Anand and Sonam even closer together.

Earlier this year, Sonam was spotted shopping for her wedding jewelry in Kolkata with Anand’s mother. When Pinkvilla asked her about the wedding rumours, Sonam stated, “In my 10 years long career, I have never spoken about my personal life.”

Be it their vacations in London or New York, the duo has always shared pictures on their social media. Their hashtag, ‘Everyday Phenomenal’ and their comments on each other’s posts actually got the people talking about this speculated relationship.

In 2017, Anand threw a big birthday bash for Sonam in Delhi and from the pictures they shared on Instagram, it looked like they completed enjoyed the event.

Apart from these pictures, the two aren’t shying of writing short notes for each other along with their Instagram posts.

It was in 2016 that the two were first seen together that gave rise to some speculations about their relationship. Will Smith was in India at the time and with this picture, the rumour of their alleged relationship caught on.

To be each other’s strength, the two of them constantly applaud each other when it comes to their professional achievements. Sonam has congratulated Anand on many such occasions and Anand was there when Sonam won her National Award for Neerja.

For the shoot of a recent bridal magazine, Sonam donned the bridal attire which can now be seen as a trial run for her big day.

May is just around the corner and it looks like Sonam will only talk about Anand once the two are married.

