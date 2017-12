Sonam Kapoor is in London with alleged beau Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor is in London with alleged beau Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor, who will next be seen in PadMan, has never accepted her relationship with businessman Anand Ahuja. But the two continue to remain in their happy zone as their pictures speak for themselves. The alleged love birds have been quite active in sharing their lovey-dovey moments on social media. The Veere Di Wedding star is currently celebrating Christmas with Anand Ahuja on the banks of Thames, London.

Sonam Kapoor just can’t stop posing for rumoured beau Anand Ahuja and is certainly enjoying every ounce of their time together. Sonam has always kept her romance with Anand under wraps but the fair bit of pictures on social media are too true to be reel. In the latest photos shared by them, Sonam is seen completely at ease and making some funny faces. High on the festive mood, the couple is having a gala time together.

Sonam and Anand shared glimpses of their adorable moments as Insta stories on their respective Instagram handles. They even wrote funny captions for the clicks.

Check out the latest pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja here.

Sonam Kapoor is often seen wearing Anand Ahuja’s brand ‘Bhane’ while Anand cannot stop gushing over Sonam’s cute antiques which we get to see in his social media posts.

Here are some more pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Currently, Sonam Kapoor awaits the release of PadMan on 26 January which also stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. She will also be seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar which is scheduled for a May 2018 release.

