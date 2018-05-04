Sonam Kapoor’s soon-to-be husband Anand Ahuja arrives in Mumbai for the wedding

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor’s wedding festivities will begin from May 7. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor’s wedding festivities will begin from May 7.

With only two days left for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding festivities to begin in Mumbai, the would-be-groom has reached the city. On Friday afternoon, the businessman was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. Anand waved at the paparazzi as they clicked him. It seemed like the founder of popular clothing brand Bhane, Anand was not fazed by all the attention and didn’t mind being clicked as he walked out of the airport talking over the phone.

After many speculations and rumours about their wedding, the families of Sonam and Anand, in an official statement announced the coming together of the lovebirds. The statement read as, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”

Talking about Sonam and Anand’s nuptials, Harshvardhan Kapoor recently told the media, “I am really happy that she is getting married, and Anand (Ahuja) is a great guy.” The preparations for the D-Day have been going on in full swing at the Kapoor residence. If reports are to be believed, Anil Kapoor is rehearsing for his dance performance on daughter Sonam’s Mehendi ceremony which is scheduled to happen on May 7, a day prior to the wedding.

The wedding on May 8 will take place according to the Sikh traditions. The ‘Anand Karaj’ will reportedly take place at Sonam’s aunt’s bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai.

