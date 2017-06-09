Sonam Kapoor’s alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja has a lot in store for her big birthday celebration. See photos, videos

If rumours are to be believed then Sonam Kapoor’s alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja has a big party in store for the Neerja actor. If rumours are to be believed then Sonam Kapoor’s alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja has a big party in store for the Neerja actor.

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 32nd birthday today and guess who has planned the big bash for her. If rumours are to be believed then Sonam Kapoor’s alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja has a big party in store for the Neerja actor. One of Sonam’s tweets also hints that the couple might be in Delhi for her birthday. Sonam wrote on her Twitter page along with an attachment of a gif, “Getting ready for the B-Day, Delhi style.” Anand also shared two boomerang videos on his Instagram account and they give a glimpse of the celebration. These videos also suggest that the birthday party will be taking place in New Delhi. Going by one video, Sonam is seen playing mini golf. Sonam also sent kissing emojis to Anand on one of the videos.

Anand has also posted a video wherein Sonam is standing next to her name – ‘Sonam’ written in bright white lights and the actor is seen twirling. However, for some reason, Anand deleted the post and we wonder why did that. Still, these lovely posts are proof enough that there is too much love in the paradise of this alleged couple.

According to an India Today report, the couple also celebrated their one-year dating anniversary last month. Going by their frequent appearances on social media together, it seems that their relationship is only getting stronger with time. Speculations are also rife that Sonam and Anand can tie the knot by the end of this year. However, there is no confirmation on the same. “There are a lot of other things which make you a whole person besides who you’re dating. My personal life is out there because I’ve always been myself but if you’re talking about personal life as in (context of) boyfriend, then I’ll never talk about it,” Sonam said in a recent interview. On the work front, Sonam is busy working on her next Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

