Actor Sonali Raut’s fat-to-fit transformation will leave you shocked. See pics

Sonali Raut, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8, shared her fat-to-fit transformation and it is truly mind-boggling. Sonali Raut, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8, shared her fat-to-fit transformation and it is truly mind-boggling.

Model and actor Sonali Raut started her career with modelling, appeared in the annual Kingfisher calendar and starred in the Bollywood film, The Xposé. However, it was as a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss season 8, that she found real fame. However, this time she is in the news for her fat-to-fit transformation and her journey is truly mind-boggling.

Sonali is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing her sizzling pics on and off. She has now shared then-and-now pictures of hers and we are in complete awe of this lady’s journey. A lot of actors have earlier shared the hard work that went into making them what they are and it seems Sonali had to work hard to reach where she is today as well.

Sonali had dropped a Kannada film titled 99% Useless Fellows for Bigg Boss 8, which angered its director SK Basheed. She was last seen in 2016 film Great Grand Masti in which she played Shiney, a domestic help. She was also seen in the song of the film ‘Lipstick Laga Ke’.

Sonali’s Bigg Boss 8 stint was rather memorable. But a shocker and truly inspirational transformation that she shared, makes it hard to believe that she is the same girl in the two pics. Sonali Raut shared the image with the caption: “#TuesdayTransformation This is my journey from fat to fit. But in the end its all about loving yourself. #LoveYourself #FatToFit”

Sonali, for sure is giving us strict fitness goals. Though we could not find any more of her old pics, see a few her latest posts.

Also see a video of Sonali Raut’s photo shoot:

Sonali’s message to loving yourself is what we totally agree with.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd