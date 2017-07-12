Sonali Bendre is on a New York vacation and playing the perfect host are Priyanka Chopra and her dog. See photos, videos

Sonali Bendre shared some lovely pictures of herself and her son Ranveer Behl, as she met Priyanka Chopra in New York. Sonali also mentioned how son Ranveer had a good bonding with Priyanka ‘s dog whom she has named Diana Chopra. Sonali Bendre shared some lovely pictures of herself and her son Ranveer Behl, as she met Priyanka Chopra in New York. Sonali also mentioned how son Ranveer had a good bonding with Priyanka ‘s dog whom she has named Diana Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra is mostly out of the country and so, whenever she gets time to catch up with her industry friends from India, she never gives it a miss. The latest pictures shared by actor Sonali Bendre are telling us of the fun time she had with our global star Priyanka in New York City. Sonali took to her social media account, and shared the fun moments she had with PeeCee during her NYC vacation. Point to note is, the entire Bollywood bang wagon will be rolling out in New York where the IIFA 2017 is being held this year.

New York City is currently Priyanka Chopra’s second home, and thus she made sure to greet her guests well. Though she is busy with her Hollywood projects, but she seems to have had a good time catching up with old friend Sonali Bendre, who was visiting the city with her family. Sonali shared some lovely pictures of herself and her son Ranveer Behl, and she also mentioned how son Ranveer had a good bonding with Priyanka’s dog whom she has named Diana Chopra.

Sonali captioned the images as, “Two mommies, two babies and a whole lot of fun! Needless to say, @rockbehl and @diariesofdiana got along like a house on fire, which gave @priyankachopra and I time to catch up. #SummerVacay #NYCDiaries #Doggo #DogsOfInstagram.” Priyanka to re-tweeted the images and wrote, “Was lovely seeing u and Ranveer @iamsonalibendre … hope I see u soon.. xoxo ❤️❤️.”

We know that Priyanka is in love with her pet and keeps sharing pictures and videos. Priyanka also shared a video from the sets of her third Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, and we saw her spending time with the pet there too. In the film Priyanka will be seen alongside Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and play a a yoga ambassador. The production of the romantic comedy is underway.

See photos of Sonali Bendre’s meeting with Priyanka Chopra:

See Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

Was lovely seeing u and Ranveer @iamsonalibendre … hope I see u soon.. xoxo ❤️❤️ http://t.co/aO8tuiK9Au — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 11, 2017

Also see the recent posts of Priyanka Chopra:

Meanwhile, we also cannot miss to mention about the on-going vacation that Sonali Bendre is enjoying with her family and her few close friends. She is sharing pictures from the same and a recent one was posted with the caption, “#MakingMemories in #NewYorkCity with @gayatrioberoi and our boys! #NYCDiaries #SummerVacay.”

See pictures from Sonali Bendre’s on-going vacation:

The Force is strong with this one… And I meant @rockbehl, not #KyloRen :p Looks like my son will always be there to protect me… pic.twitter.com/hrwxWRh30T — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2017

Well, all these posts are giving us some vacation goals for sure!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd