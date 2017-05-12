Sonali Bendre calls Justin Bieber India concert ‘waste of time’, gets mercilessly trolled by Beliebers

Moments after Sonali Bendre bashed Justin Bieber’s India concert and called it a waste of time, the fans of the pop sensation took offence and trolled the Sarfarosh actor for voicing her opinion. Moments after Sonali Bendre bashed Justin Bieber’s India concert and called it a waste of time, the fans of the pop sensation took offence and trolled the Sarfarosh actor for voicing her opinion.

On Wednesday, as Canadian pop star Justin Bieber stepped on the stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, his guitar was not tuned and he lip-synced most of his songs in a live performance. To top it all, the security arrangements at the DY Patil Stadium were all over the place. But all of this hardly matters to the die-hard Beliebers. They refuse to accept that their superstar didn’t perform to his full potential and anyone who is complaining about Bieber’s performance needs to be trolled.

Moments after Sonali Bendre bashed Justin Bieber’s India concert and called it a waste of time, the fans of the pop sensation took offence and trolled the Sarfarosh actor for voicing her opinion. While some called her jealous of Bieber’s popularity, others trolled her for not having a successful career in the Indian film industry. They went ahead and dragged her husband Goldie Behl’s name in the mud. Though Sonali is not surprised with the trolling but the actor is shocked with the tone of the trolls. “Sad to see that one can’t have an opinion in this day & age. Not surprised by the trolling, but shocked by the harshness. #WhatHaveWeBecome,” tweeted Sonali after the incessant trolling became too much for her to handle.

Sonali attended the Justin Bieber India concert with her son and reached the venue in full spirits. Little did the actor knew that she would be returning disappointed. Sonali Bendre is not the only Bollywood celebrity who was upset. Filmmaker Anurag Basu, singer Sona Mohapatra, actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover didn’t enjoy it too.

Karan and Bipasha left the venue within five minutes of arriving and thought they got dressed up for ‘nothing’. Anurag Basu who went to the concert with his daughter thought that the Sorry singer was ‘not prepared’ for the performance.

