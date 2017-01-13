Sonakshi Sinha wraps her upcoming film Noor, see pic

Sonakshi Sinha did some fascinating action scenes Akira that also starred Anurag Kashyap in an important role. Sonakshi Sinha did some fascinating action scenes Akira that also starred Anurag Kashyap in an important role.

Sonakshi Sinha is one busy actor. The actress gave some remarkable performances last year with films like Akira and Force 2 co-starring John Abraham. Sonakshi did some fascinating action scenes Akira that also starred Anurag Kashyap in an important role. The actor is currently busy with her upcoming movie Noor.

Sonakshi has wrapped her next upcoming film, Noor. The actor thanked director Sunhil Sippy and Producer Vikram Malhotra. Sonakshi took to Twitter to announce the news and shared, “And its a WRAP! Thank u for letting me be #NOOR @sunhilsippy and @vikramix! Not just a film… it was an experience! Will miss being her.” Vikram also tweeted, “@sonakshisinha You brought the glow to @NoorTheFilm We couldn’t have asked for more @sunhilsippy @ShikhaaSharma03.”

And its a WRAP! Thank u for letting me be #NOOR @sunhilsippy and @vikramix! Not just a film… it was an experience! Will miss being her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qodcxgK0FH — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 13, 2017

Earlier the makers introduced us to a flash of the movie. We see Sonakshi doing daily chores like any regular person and sharing it on social media. Some reports suggest that Sonakshi is playing a journalist in the film.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi has also signed Ittefaq – a remake of a remake of Yash Chopra’s 1969 film, which starred the late veteran actor Rajesh Khanna. In an interview to HT, the 29-year-old actor said that the story demanded her character be played from two perspectives, which kind of intrigued her to get on to sign the film. “The story demands the character be played from two perspectives. I found that interesting. It’s not completely black or white. It has some grey areas too, and that’s what drew me towards this film,” Sonakshi said.

