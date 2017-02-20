Sonakshi Sinha to rap with Badshah? Well, that what she just dropped a hint about, see pic

Badshah’s recent number “Tamma Tamma Again” has become a chartbuster. Now, Sonakshi Sinha is prepping up for Ittefaq. Badshah’s recent number “Tamma Tamma Again” has become a chartbuster. Now, Sonakshi Sinha is prepping up for Ittefaq.

Ever since Sonakshi Sinha has shared a picture with Badshah on Twitter, rumours of her lending voice yet again for her upcoming film, has gone viral. Now with two of her films in the loop, we are totally confused if Sonakshi is going to sing for Iteffaq, starring Sidharth Malhotra, or Noor. The actor shared the picture on Instagram and along with it, she wrote, “Twinning and winning at the recording studio with Badhshah.”

Sonakshi has showcased her singing talent in her 2016 release Akira. In fact, last year during her film’s promotions in Delhi, Badshah joined her for an impromptu gig.

Apart from her acting skills, her singing skills also impressed the audience. In an interview, she spoke about how she would love to perform on stage but soon after, the actor got the chance to perform at the Global Citizen Festival, which held in Mumbai last year.

Badshah, on the work front, has been giving back to back hits. His latest song “Tamma Tamma Again” from Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania, created a rage among music lovers and has become the leading chartbuster.

On the work front, Sonakshi is gearing up for the shoot of her film, Ittefaq. The film is a remake of 1969 release by the same name, which was an Indian adaptation of British film, Signpost to Murder (1964). The film revolved around an artist, who is accused of murdering his wife.

Sonakshi said in an interview to HT that Ittefaq’s story demanded her character be played from two perspectives, which kind of intrigued her to get on to sign the film.

