Sonakshi Sinha to perform at Justin Bieber’s India gig

Sonakshi Sinha has lent her voice to songs in her upcoming film, Noor. Sonakshi Sinha has lent her voice to songs in her upcoming film, Noor.

Sonakshi Sinha will perform at Grammy Award winner and global pop sensation Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour here in May, she said on Monday. The actress will perform as one of the opening acts at the highly anticipated gig, which will be held at the DY Patil Stadium here on May 10. “I am really fond of Justin Bieber’s music and I love how his sound has evolved over the years and today he reaches out to a universal fan base. I’m definitely looking forward to this event,” Sonakshi said in a statement.

The “Lootera” actress is currently working on a new single and intends to launch it at the Purpose Tour. Arjun Jain, Director, White Fox India — the sole promoters of the tour, said: “We are looking at very innovative opening acts for the Bieber concert and we would love to have Sonakshi to be a part of it. It’s too preliminary to confirm anything but the discussions are underway.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

The 22-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter is expected to perform hits like “Where are you now”, “Boyfriend”, “Love yourself”, “Company”, “As long as you love me”, “What do you mean?”, “Baby” and “Purpose”. Bieber’s latest jaunt is in support of his fourth album “Purpose”, wherein he has experimented with more exploratory electronic sounds. Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the UAE.

Also read | Justin Bieber concert: Sunny Leone to join Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt on stage?

On the work front, Sonakshi is prepping up for the release of her upcoming film, Noor in which the actor plays the character of a journalist. The film marks debut of stand-up comedian Kanan Gill, who plays the role of Noor’s best friend.