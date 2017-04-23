Sonakshi Sinha performing at Justin Bieber’s India gig not a good message: Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher says when Sonakshi Sinha performs at Justin Bieber’s concert, the people from the west think of her as a singer and not actor. Kailash Kher says when Sonakshi Sinha performs at Justin Bieber’s concert, the people from the west think of her as a singer and not actor.

Padma Shri award-winning singer-composer Kailash Kher says getting Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on board to perform at Justin Bieber’s maiden concert in India over any other acclaimed Indian singer is not a good sign, and sends a wrong message internationally.

The singer added that getting a known Bollywood face has become a trend followed by event managers and producers of the Indian entertainment industry.

“I read somewhere that a Canadian singer Justin Bieber is coming to India, and actress Sonakshi will perform at the gig. The news was cute, but quite a lie. It doesn’t give a good message internationally.

“They (people from foreign shores) will think that Sonakshi must be a big singer in India. And then she will get concert offers from Canada, and then probably Sonakshi will laugh them off saying ‘I am not a singer but an actor’,” Kailash told IANS over phone from Mumbai about Sonakshi, who made her debut as a singer in 2015 with single “Ishqholic”, and also judged singing reality show “Indian Idol Junior”.

He added: “Whenever any singer from the West comes to India, we get an actor on board to match their level. We don’t get singer for another singer, but actor… Event managers and producers of the entertainment industry are so scared.”

The actress will perform as one of the opening acts at the highly anticipated gig, which will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 10.

The Indian award-winning singer feels people tend to give more value to actors instead of singers in India.

“Live performances are thought to be more valuable around the world not actors, but not in India… Indians are very emotional and that is why sometimes they miss out logic while watching a live gig.

“The organisers don’t consider crowd’s sensibilities (while deciding on the acts in a live gig), and only go for a popular face. Often actors just come and say ‘It is nice to here’.”

Be it for his work in the music industry or association with government initiatives or his endeavours to promote homegrown talent and live musicians, Kailash has expanded his horizon and earned critical acclaim from all quarters.

Hailing from Meerut, Kailash rose to fame after years of struggle in terms of finding shelter in a new city like Mumbai and hardships due to the cash crunch. After starting with advertisement jingles, he got his big break with the song Allah ke bande.

He carved a niche for himself with his rustic voice with hits like ‘Ya rabba’, ‘Chak de phatte’ and ‘Tere naal ishqa’. Kailash also gave chartbusters from albums like ‘Teri Deewani’, ‘Saiyyan’ and ‘Chaandan Mein’.

Kailash, who makes it a point to promote live musicians through his tours, rues the plummeting standard of live gigs in India.

The 43-year-old said: “It is our choice. We can reduce our live tours, there is no need to keep a band and be more hero-type and work for films… I always wanted to do live music and to promote it through concerts.”

“If we keep on seeing shows by actors, it will be so sad because live musicians won’t be able to survive,” added the singer, who performed at the Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla in Mumbai, in March.

Kailash asserts that being a live performer comes with a responsibility to “promote musicians, music and live art”.

“…So that everyone exists and survives in the art and creative field.”

Kailash, who has worked on the music for ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, ‘Sarkar 3’ and ‘Bank Chor’, says all the songs he is working on at the moment are heavy duty.

