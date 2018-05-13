Sonakshi Sinha: Regional cinema’s style of work better than Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha made her Tamil debut with Lingaa, also starring Rajinikanth. Sonakshi Sinha made her Tamil debut with Lingaa, also starring Rajinikanth.

Sonakshi Sinha, who made her acting debut with Dabangg in 2010, agrees that certain facets of regional cinema are better than the mainstream Hindi film industry, but she finds it unfair to say it cannot achieve the attention and adulation that movies from different parts of the country are getting.

In 2014, Sonakshi worked in Tamil film Lingaa with superstar Rajnikanth. She says that since she has tasted the dynamics of how regional cinema works, she knows its strength, but it is not unachievable by the Hindi film industry.

Sonakshi said, “I have done a Tamil film, and based on that I can say that their style of work is slightly better than how we work over here (in Bollywood). In terms of timings, vision, originality and the concepts that they come up with… like the stuff they make over there, we could not even imagine making over here. Otherwise, why hasn’t a Baahubali been conceptualised in Hindi cinema till today? And they have gone and done it and we can all see how,” she added.

The daughter of actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha says Hindi cinema will always be her “first love”.

“I really respect the way they (regional cinema makers and actors) work, but yes it is unfair to say that we (Hindi cinema makers) cannot do it. Where there is a will, there is a way. If we want to do it, we can do it, we will do it,” said the actor.

It was filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, as the jury head of the 65th National Film Awards last month, who said Hindi cinema was far behind regional cinema in content and treatment of subjects.

On working on the digital platform, Sonakshi says she is open to it as it is the “future”.

“A lot of money is being pumped into making good digital content. People are watching it, and nowadays everybody is on their phone. Everybody has access to it. I think that is the future and if something really good came along my way in terms of a digital series or a movie even, I wouldn’t mind doing it,” said Sonakshi.

A number of times, certain actors have stepped behind the camera and surprised the audience — be it a web series, short film or a feature movie. However, Sonakshi feels she is incapable of directing.

“I don’t think I am capable of directing or going behind the camera. A director’s job is really tough. I have seen all these wonderful directors I have worked with over the years. And I would not be able to do what they do.

“If I have any idea, I will give it to the right person. Maybe they can implement it, but I love being in front of the camera and being the actor. That is what I love and that is what I will do,” said the actor, who will next be seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Kalank and Dabangg 3.

