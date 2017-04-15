Sonakshi Sinha on beeping Barkha Dutt reference in Noor: CBFC needs to come to consensus

Noor is an adaptation of Pakistani novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me by Saba Imtiaz. ( Source: APH IMAGES) Noor is an adaptation of Pakistani novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me by Saba Imtiaz. ( Source: APH IMAGES)

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recently asked Noor makers to edit a reference to journalist Barkha Dutt in the film. Some media reports suggest that CBFC asked to either entirely remove the reference or beep the word ‘Dutt’ in the film. Now, film’s leading lady Sonakshi Sinha says that censor board needs to have a uniform approach while censoring movies. Sonakshi told IANS, “The censor board really needs to come to a consensus within themselves on what is right in one film… Is not right in another film.”

Sonakshi Sinha plays the titular role ‘Noor’ apparently admires journalist Barkha Dutt in the film. When the actor was asked about editing the surname ‘Dutt’, Sonakshi said, “There is no consistency in what they censor or what they censor, so I think they first need to come to a consensus.”

Sonakshi earlier told PTI, “I really want people to stop calling it a ‘female or women-centric’ film. When a male actor does it nobody calls it a male-centric movie. A film is a film, you watch it as that, not based on the gender of the protagonist. These headlines that ‘Sonakshi is doing a female-centric film’, it makes no sense. I am an actor, I am doing a film and that’s it. Gender doesn’t have to come in here.”

“We as an audience have very recently opened up to receiving a film with a female protagonist and they have just started doing really well. Filmmakers have just started making a variety of films which perhaps weren’t being made earlier. There is a difference in that and there will naturally be a difference in box office number as well. Slowly and steadily it will reach a point where we all want to see it and I am glad to be a part of that change,” added actor.

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, the film also stars Kanan Gill. Noor is an adaptation of Pakistani novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me by Saba Imtiaz.

