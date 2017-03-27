Sonakshi Sinha want people to stop labelling movies as ‘women centric’

Sonakshi Sinha says it’s time people stop calling movies as ‘women centric’. Sonakshi Sinha says it’s time people stop calling movies as ‘women centric’.

Sonakshi Sinha says it’s time people stop calling movies with a female protagonist as “women centric” as it takes away the essence of the project. The 29-year-old actress feels the gender of the protagonist shouldn’t determine the kind of film one is making.

“I really want people to stop calling it a ‘female or women centric’ film. When a male actor does it nobody calls it a male centric movie. A film is a film, you watch it as that, not based on the gender of the protagonist,” Sonakshi told PTI.

“These headlines that ‘Sonakshi is doing a female centric film’, it makes no sense. I am an actor, I am doing a film and that’s it. Gender doesn’t have to come in here.” Sonakshi, who last year appeared as a solo lead in Akira and is now gearing up for the release of Noor, which again stars her in the lead, says films with female protagonist in lead will someday also do the kind of business which a male star’s film does.

“We as an audience have very recently opened up to receiving a film with a female protagonist and they have just started doing really well. Filmmakers have just started making a variety of films which perhaps weren’t being made earlier.

“There is a difference in that and there will naturally be a difference in box office number as well. Slowly and steadily it will reach a point where we all want to see it and I am glad to be a part of that change,” she says.

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, Noor is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! The film follows journalist Noor’s (played by Sonakshi) misadventures and love life as she navigates her way through Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now