People do try to suppress opinionated people: Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says there are people in the film industry who suppress opinionated women and it’s up to those independent individuals to deal with them. When asked if Bollywood is receptive to strong women, who are not afraid to share their views, Sonakshi told PTI, “I am sure that it does exist. There are always people who are trying to show their importance and suppress people who are opinionated.

“It is there in every field, not just our field. I think it is up to the strong opinionated, independent women to deal with them.”

The actress, who is gearing up for the release of Noor, says luckily for her all the people she has interacted with in the film industry in past seven years have been respectful to strong women. The 29-year-old actress says had anyone behaved otherwise with her, she would have stopped all communication with that person.

“People that I have dealt with and worked with have been able to take a strong, opinionated woman which I think I am as well. I don’t think I have come across somebody who is not. Honestly, if somebody would have made me feel like I am any lesser than them, I would have stopped interacting with them immediately.

“So, I have wonderful friendships and wonderful working relationships within the industry. It has been a great journey so far.”

Noor, directed by Sunhil Sippy, also stars Kanan Gill and Purab Kohli. It will release on April 21. Noor is based on a book, Karachi You Are Killing Me by Saba Imtiaz.

