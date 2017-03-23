Sonakshi Sinha at Noor’s Gulabi 2.0 song launch: I don’t want to get beaten up by Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha speaks about Justin Bieber concert at the song launch of Gulabi 2.0 from Noor. Sonakshi Sinha speaks about Justin Bieber concert at the song launch of Gulabi 2.0 from Noor.

Sonakshi Sinha is turning out to be a one-woman army. From starring in films which have her as lead protagonist (still something of a rarity in Bollywood) to juggling difficult questions, the actor has got everything nailed down. At the song launch of Gulabi 2.0, the only thing she is afraid of is ‘pitna’ from Salman Khan. But why would her Dabangg co-star beat her up? This was her response when she was asked what would she like to ask Salman Khan — Sonakshi plays a journalist in Noor — to which she said, “Itne saalo se jo aap log poochte aa rahe hai?” When asked further, she replied in a lighter vein, “Woh aap poocho, Muje nahi pitna hai.”

Watch: Noor song Gulabi 2.0

Sonakshi was also asked about Nahid Afrin, the 15-year-old singer who was launched in Sona’s film Akira and has been battling tough times in her home, Assam. Talking about the Junior Indian Idol fame singer, Sonakshi said, “I met her, Nahid, yesterday, and I spoke to her. Don’t worry she is fine and she will continue to sing!”

A pamphlet was issued against Nahid — earlier misunderstood to be a fatwa — by some religious fanatics in Assam, asking her not to perform publicly. She was reportedly banned from performing in Assam by the same group. However, Afrin seemed unfazed by this and has received immense support from Bollywood and people across the nation.

We also asked Sonakshi to clear the air on whether or not she will be performing at the Justin Bieber concert that will be taking place in Mumbai on May 10th, 2017. To this, Sonkashi replied, “Yes, talks about performing at the Justin Bieber have just started, if it works out I will be really really happy as it is a great platform, and I really really like his music. But nothing is finalised yet. When it will happen, I will definitely let you know.”

Noor, aka Sonakshi Sinha, is adding another feather in her cap by enhancing her singing talent. At this launch event, Sinha also confirmed that she is working on her next single, and from what we have heard, she might launch this single at the Justin Bieber India concert.

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in and as Noor, a journalist in her next film, directed by Sunhil Sippy, releasing on April 21, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd