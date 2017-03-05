Here’s why Sonakshi Sinha’s travelling by metro, has hangover every weekend

Sonakshi Sinha plays the central character in her film, Noor. Sonakshi Sinha plays the central character in her film, Noor.

Sonashi Sinha is introducing her fans to the life of a journalist in her own way. The actor, who is reportedly playing a journalist in her upcoming film Noor, shared two stills revealing the basics of her character’s life. In one of the stills, she introduces the way she commutes to work, which is metro. And in another, she introduces how she spends her weekends? With a hangover. Can you relate? Well, we definitely can. The actor, who has picked some challenging roles, spoke about her character and said that to be Noor, she did not have to prepare anything as she could relate to it.

Earlier the makers introduced us to a flash of the movie in which we could see the actor doing daily chores like any regular person and sharing it on social media.

In a recent interview, the actor said that the premise of the film has been changed to Mumbai in order to make it relatable for people. “The film is based on that book (Karachi, You Are Killing Me) but we have changed it to Mumbai setting… I feel every girl, in fact, some boys will be able to relate to it in some way or the other. It is a likable and relatable character,” she said. Rumours also suggest that Sonakshi will be rapping with Badshah for this film. The actor had shared a picture with the rapper recently, however, she did not speak about the project they are collaborating for.

Apart from Noor, the actor has begun shooting for Ittefaq with Sidharth Malhotra. It would be for the first time that the two actors will share the screen space. The film, which is an adaptation of Rajesh Khanna’s 1969 release that was directed by Yash Chopra, is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

Directed by debutant Sunhil Sippy, Noor revolves around Sonakshi’s misadventures and love life as she navigates her way through Mumbai. The movie also stars Purab Kohli, Shibani Dandekar, and Kanan Gill. The film is an Indian adaptation of Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me.

