Sonakshi Sinha’s new pictures from New York are giving us new vacation goals

After having a gala time in New York with IIFA 2017, looks like Noor actress Sonakshi Sinha has finally been able to steal some ‘me time’ in the US. She is busy spending the rest of her time having the perfect vacation.

From the Hudson river to Brooklyn Bridge, seems like Sona has checked off multiple destinations from her list. The Dabangg actress has also added a number of photos on her Instagram profile, where she looks nothing less than spectacular. Also sharing a beautiful sun-kissed picture, Sonakshi wrote, “Sunset sailing on the #hudsonriver ❤️ #sonastravels #newyorkcity #magiclight #sundayfunday.” She posted another picture on Instagram from the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, with the caption “Back at the #BrooklynBridge ❤️ #sonastravels #newyorkcity #theshootlife #happytimes.” Nailing her floral dress, Sona is giving us new holiday goals.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen next in Ittefaq alongside Akshaye Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra. All that we know about the film is that it is the official remake of Rajesh Khanna’s 1969 film, Ittefaq. The remake, helmed by Abhay Chopra, is being jointly produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

We also hear Sonakshi is going to appear in a film opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is reportedly based on IIFA itself, and will feature cameos by Salman Khan and Karan Johar as well.

