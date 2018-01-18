Sonakshi Sinha is the rockstar of Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018. See photos

Sonakshi Sinha looks like a party rocker in this new picture.(Picture courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani) Sonakshi Sinha looks like a party rocker in this new picture.(Picture courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani)

She can sing, act, pack punches, throw kicks and dance as well, maybe that is why Sonakshi Sinha has got the rockstar look for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018. The actor looks very different to how we have seen her in films so far. But before we get a glimpse of her official photo from the calendar, we have caught hold of a few pictures from behind-the-scene of this Dabboo Ratnani shoot where we just cannot miss Sonakshi’s camaraderie with the kids, Myrah, Kiara and Shivaan.

The actor made her Dabboo Ratnani calendar debut in 2011 when she was a fresh face and was basking in the success of her debut film Dabangg, starring Salman Khan. In 2017, Sonakshi was seen in the pose of a boxer, which summed up her 2016 and explained the mood of the year as she appeared in action packed films like Akira, Ittefaq and Noor. Now, will the 2018 photo give an idea of her performance this year? Well, only future has an answer to it.

Sonakshi had shared a picture from the shoot with a caption that read, “And its that time of the year again #DabbooRatnanicalendar”

The calendar which has been an annual ritual for B-town stars from past nineteen years was launched on January 18 in the presence of Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar and others. The calendar was supposed to be launched by Amitabh Bachchan but he could not make it to the event due to health issues.

Apart from Sonakshi, Dabboo has brought stars like Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Rampal among others on the board this year.

