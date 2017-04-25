Sonakshi Sinha hits back at Armaan Malik: Not performing at Justin Bieber concert, just chill

Sonakshi Sinha asks Armaan Malik to “Just Chill” after he asked her to leave the ‘singing playground’ for the singers. Sonakshi Sinha asks Armaan Malik to “Just Chill” after he asked her to leave the ‘singing playground’ for the singers.

The debate whether actors should venture into singing or not has been initiated by none other than the young talent of the industry, Armaan Malik, who won many hearts with his soulful voice in popular renditions like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ and ‘Bol Do Na Zara’ fame. But the young singer’s arguments didn’t cut any ice with Noor actor, Sonakshi Sinha. After a series of tweets where Armaan and Sonakshi debated whether actors should sing or not with Justin Bieber’s maiden concert in India being the flash point. The whole thing blew up with Armaan’s brother Amaal Malik also jumping into the debate.

Sonakshi has now penned down her final words and has ended the entire debate from her end. Taking to Twitter, Sonakshi posted a picture with a long message and just one line at the top of it, “Just chill chill… just chill.”

Just chill chill… just chill 🎶pic.twitter.com/grdJlVDRX2 — NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

The actor’s message read as, “Firstly, I am not performing at the Bieber concert. It was speculated because I was approached and carried forward by publications and portals even after I stated in various interviews that it’s not happening. Secondly, I am an actor who loves music, who loves to perform and loves to sing. And if anyone has a problem with that, in the wise words of Baba Bieber himself..they can go love themselves. Over and out.”

For the unversed, on Monday, singer Armaan Malik made it very clear that he want the Bollywood actors to leave the ‘singing playground’ for the singers. He wrote on Twitter, “Agree with Kailash Kher sir! Actors are actors & singers are singers. Leave the stage & mic to us, that’s our playground, not yours.” He also linked an article with his post which divulged details about Sonakshi performing at the Justin Bieber concert in India.

Agree with @Kailashkher sir! Actors are actors & singers are singers. Leave the stage & mic to us, that’s our playground not yours. 🎤 http://t.co/fAezwNkTDF — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017

A secure artist wud always encourage another artist to grow their skills and follow their dreams. Art in any form should not be suppressed. http://t.co/hJlm9U6Gk3 — NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

I Agree with u sonakshi.. but I voiced what I felt about how singers are shunned in our country & given lesser importance than actors!! http://t.co/Gnwshe01GP — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017

And this is definitely not the same tune you were singing when you wanted me to sing for you 🎶 http://t.co/hJlm9U6Gk3 — NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

You are mistaking me for @AmaalMallik he is the composer :) http://t.co/7TpVl96EzR — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017

Sonakshi soon hit back at the singer, “A secure artist would always encourage another artist to grow their skills and follow their dreams. Art in any form should not be suppressed,” wrote Sonakshi who made her debut as a singer in 2015 with single ‘Ishqholic’ and also judged singing reality show, Indian Idol Junior.

Armaan’s tweet came in wake of singer Kailash Kher’s comment in an interview where he said, “I read somewhere that a Canadian singer Justin Bieber is coming to India, and actress Sonakshi will perform at the gig. The news was cute, but quite a lie. It doesn’t give a good message internationally. They (people from foreign shores) will think that Sonakshi must be a big singer in India. And then she will get concert offers from Canada, and then probably Sonakshi will laugh them off saying ‘I am not a singer but an actor’.”

