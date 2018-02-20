Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi to release on August 24

Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi is set to hit the screens on August 24. Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi is set to hit the screens on August 24.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, a sequel to the hit 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, is set to release on August 24.

Actress Diana Penty, who played a runaway bride in the first part of the film, has returned for the sequel. She is joined by actor Sonakshi Sinha, whose character also runs away from her wedding, in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

“Turns out I’m not the only ‘Happy’ around, there’s one more on the run! Lace up Sonakshi Sinha. Let’s get this started ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’. August 24,” Diana tweeted on Tuesday.

Turns out I’m not the only ‘Happy’ around, there’s one more on the run! Lace up @sonakshisinha, let’s get this started 💃💃 #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi – 24th August @ErosNow @cypplOfficial pic.twitter.com/Jb9sKusD0J — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) February 20, 2018

I’m so excited while i share this :) #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi Releasing August 24 ! ⚡ “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi” by @jassi1gillhttp://t.co/SiHh5bdCNW — Jassie Gill (@jassi1gill) February 20, 2018

Mudassar Aziz, who helmed the first part, is back on the director’s chair for the sequel. Sonakshi Sinha too tweeted about the project and wrote, “Nayi Happy se milne ke liye taiyyar ho jaaiye – 24th AUGUST ko Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi! #HappyNews”

The film will be singer Jassie Gill’s first Bollywood project. “Feeling thrilled and proud to share this news with you guys, my first Bollywood movie ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ is releasing on August 24,” he tweeted.

The film will also feature Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Shergill. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha also awaits the release of her upcoming film Welcome To New York alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film which also stars Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani in pivotal roles is set to hit the cinema halls on February 23.

